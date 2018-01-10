Popular

"First job, deleted the game" - devs confess their biggest mistakes over the years on Twitter

At the end of the day, we're all just humans, right? Fallible, imperfect humans who make mistakes. And to show that's okay, one former Firaxis dev aired his own dirty laundry and asked others to confess their screw-ups on Twitter. The responses so far have been equal parts cringeworthy, uproariously funny, and enlightening.

You ever wonder what day-to-day life is like inside a studio? Check out Dan Perry's thread on Twitter or have fun perusing some of the best responses, which we've embedded below:

Here's one I think we've all done (or at least been afraid of doing): emailing the very person you're talking about. This Elder Scrolls Online Community Manager went to warn their significant other about a higher-ups irritability and... well, that had to be an awkward conversation.

Don't worry, this next one is far less serious. Turns out the original Mirror's Edge got some details wrong, like which way you turn a valve to open it. Whatever, it's the future, maybe it's different by then.

These three share a common theme: completely obliterating data or inconveniencing an entire team over simple mistakes. But such are the harsh lessons one has to learn, and it doesn't sound like they're too bothered over it years later.

I can just imagine this scenario A Christmas Story-style: Oh ffffffffffffffffffffffffffuuuuuuuuuuuuudge.

Check out more responses on Twitter, or if you've experienced some stumbles of your own, feel free to share!

