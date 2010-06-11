First Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project XBLA trailer

Yes, it's really happening: A new next-gen Duke Nukem! Just... not Duke Nukem Forever. Or new. This is Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project, a well-liked 2002 PC platformer. If you want to try it now, you can still download the PC demo from Cnet. Check out the XBLA trailer below:

History! Duke Nukem Forever was originally rumored to be a side-scrolling platformer, and after it switched to 3D, some assumed that Project Manhattan was based onits legacy work. Not so - Project Manhattanis entirely distinct from Forever, and was developed by ARUSH Entertainment.

A couple years after Project Manhattan was released, ARUSH was bought out, and when its new parent company went under, it did too. That put the rights to Manhattan Project in limbo, but they've returned to 3D Realms since then, and the PC version is again sold on their site. This XBLA version was confirmed last month.

So hey, no Duke Nukem Forever (probably ever), but at least you get something, right?

Jun 10, 2010