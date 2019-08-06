Fire Emblem: Three Houses likes and dislikes: How to become the most popular kid in school

Knowing all the Fire Emblem: Three Houses likes and dislikes is important. Underneath the Hogwarts fantasy, gritty grid combat, and epic story Fire Emblem: Three Houses is nothing more than a big ole popularity contest. Everything is about getting your soldiers to like you. Talk to them, give them gifts, fight alongside them in combat, and eat with them. You need their love.

Unfortunately that love isn't the easy thing to come by. You'll need to memorize, or at least write down as you learn, everyone's interests, dislikes, and passions. Gifts are more effective if they're themed towards a characters interests and tea is much more enjoyable if you actually know the person you're sharing a drink with.

I've been sinking nearly 100 hours into Three Houses wooing everyone from the big lug Raphael to the shut in Bernadetta. Here is a breakdown of everything I've learned as I've played through the most recent Fire Emblem.

Golden Deer House

The Golden Deer House is more laid back than the other two im Fire Emblem: Three Houses, with less of a focus on the crazy past of leaders like Dimitri and Edelgard. Here is a breakdown of some of the likes and dislikes of Claude and his band of archers.

Character Likes Dislikes Interests Claude Feasts, long rides, archery Leaving things to chance, being bound by common sense, reliance on gods Tactical scheming, planning feasts Lorenz Tea, art, women, anything that's fitting nobility Coffee, injustice, bad smells, vulgarity Monitoring Claude, writing poetry Raphael Pure protein, muscles, training, his baby sister Book learning, unfinished meals Bodybuilding, eating Ignatz Art, the Goddess, the Four Saints, striking landscapes, faraway lands, peace and quiet, beautiful flowers People who don't appreciate art, stressful situations, lightning Painting, collecting art supplies Lysithea Sweets, cute things, lilies Being treated like a kid, anything physically laborious, ghosts, bitter foods Magic and tactics research, eating sweets Marianne The Goddess, birds and other animals, reading, delicate flowers Herself, Crests, tidying up Praying, talking To animals Hilda Fashion, chatting, persuasion, singing, dancing Effort, exhaustion, responsibility, extreme heat or cold Chatting, making accessories Leonie Jeralt, military arts, competition, hunting, fishing, gardening Defeat, debt, poisonous creatures Saving money, bow maintenance

Black Eagle House

The Black Eagles are intense. If you choose this Fire Emblem: Three Houses house you'll follow along with Edelgard's intense life as the heir to the powerful empire. Here is a breakdown of some of the likes and dislikes of Hubert and the rest of Edelgard's crew.

Character Likes Dislikes Interests Edelgard Talented individuals, nature, debating historical viewpoints and strategies Outdated values, Crests, chains, swimming, losing control Reading, solitary exploration Hubert Irony, coffee, intelligence, useful people The Church Of Seiros, people who bother Edelgard, gambling, heights, nostalgia, laziness Protecting Edelgard, strategy and tactics, research Ferdinand Horseback riding, tea, justice, being noble, heights Slothfulness, nobles who are not noble Being noble, collecting armor Linhardt Sleeping in, midday naps, reading, fishing, sweets, freedom Fighting, blood, weapons, duty, self-improvement, politics, ghosts Sleeping, Crest research Caspar Fighting, training, vanquishing evil Liars, injustice, wasting time, the rain Training, quick breakfasts Bernadetta Reading, drawing, music, embroidery, unusual creatures, stuffed animals, solitude Speaking to people, imposing figures, overbearing fathers Knitting and embroidery, writing and illustrating novels Dorothea Singing, acting, music, decorative ornaments and accessories, small animals Arrogant nobles, herself Singing Petra Swimming in the ocean, sunshine, climbing trees, family, her homeland Mathematics, idleness, discimination Hunting and hide tanning, studying

Blue Lion House

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Blue Lions have two of my favorite units in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, with Felix and Ingrid, one is a fantastic sword wielder and the other is an absolutely bombshell Pegasus knight. You can recruit both with the likes and dislikes breakdown below.

Character Likes Dislikes Interests Dimitri Combat, high-quality weapons, training, going for long rides, laborious work Delicate work, fragile objects, scorching heat, selfish people Battle training, weapon maintenance Ingrid Food samples, meat, looking after horses, tales of chivalry, virtuous knights The people of Duscur, extravagance, hunger Reading, eating Dedue Flowers, gardening, needlework, arts and crafts Dimitri's enemies Housekeeping, cooking Felix Fighting, high-quality weapons, spicy foods, hunting, meat Levity, sweets, chivalry, his father Sword practice, weapon maintenance Ashe Sweets, tales of chivalry, travel journals, looking after children, violets Ghosts, enclosed spaces, violence, deception Reading, cooking Sylvain Women, lively places, board games Unclean spaces, jealousy Fine Art, flirting Mercedes Sweets, needlework, ghost stories, adorable things, painting, reading, fragrant flowers Spicy foods, exercise Praying, baking Annette Cleaning, doing laundry, morning walks, getting dressed up Dark places, hard-to-reach places that need a good dusting, coffee Dancing, studying

Garag Mach Monastery

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Students aren't the only ones you can recruit. Professors, knights, and other units like Seteh and Cyril are recruitable as well. Check out the likes and dislikes breakdown below to recruit Fire Emblem: Three Houses heavyweights like Gilbert and Catherine.

Character Likes Dislikes Interests Manuela Dancing, drinking, singing Bullies, cleaning, tidying, bullies, hangoversd Hanneman Crest study, clean rooms, handkerchiefs, food cooked by other people Politics, cooking, corrupt nobles Catherine Training, Lady Rhea, weapons Seteth Fishing, Flayn, the Church of Seiros, diligence People hostile towards Flayn or people who are a threat to the Church of Seiros Flayn Making friends, vibrant places, acquiring new knowledge, taking about love, forget-me-nots Lies, overprotection from Seth, sleeping too much Alois Family, sweets, telling jokes, the knights, huge flowers Traveling by sea, spicy foods, ghosts Shamir Throwing weapons, gambling, archery Centipedes, sweet talkers, spiders Gilbert Embroidery, carving Cyril Lady Rhea, working outdoors

