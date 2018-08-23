Find your inner Jon Snow or Cersei Lannister with Reigns: Game of Thrones

The studio behind the ingenious 'swipe-‘em-ups' Reigns and Reigns: Her Majesty has applied its talents to Game of Thrones with a battle for that spiky iron chair, and it sounds like a match made in heaven.

Reigns: Game of Thrones game will keep its deceptively simple mechanic - swipe left or right to make crucial decisions about your citizens, army, and royal coffers - but let you play as characters like Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister and Sansa Stark. Don't worry about spoilers, because the narrative cleverly "explores possible futures for key characters as seen through the fiery visions of Red Priestess, Melissandre." In other words, you're not going to accidentally discover that Jon Snow is 100% just an enchanted dire wolf or anything.

For instance, we're promised the chance to "discover what could happen to the Seven Kingdoms if Sansa Stark married Jaime Lannister." I'm assuming the answers is 'babies with the best hair since Gisele Bündchen discovered conditioner.'

We included Reigns: Her Majesty in our list of the best iPhone games , so we're pretty excited to see the series take on our favorite fantasy TV show. Even better, you don't have to wait until April 2019 for your Westeros fix - Reigns: Game of Thrones will launch on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam for $3.99 this October.