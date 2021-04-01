Final Fantasy 14 PS5 beta launches on April 13

The Final Fantasy 14 PS5 beta is officially kicking off later this month on April 13, and it's available for all to participate in.

Just below, you can see the announcement of the forthcoming PS5 beta for Final Fantasy 14 through the official Twitter account. The beta for Square Enix's MMO will finally be arriving later this month on April 13, and rather than being limited to a select few players, it's actually open for all to partake in.

The #FFXIV PS5 version open beta test begins Tuesday, April 13 alongside the release of Patch 5.5!

On April 13, when the PS5 beta goes live for Final Fantasy 14, anyone will be able to download the free beta through their next-gen console. Over on the official Final Fantasy 14 website, there's an explanation that both physical and digital edition console owners will be able to download the 'Final Fantasy 14 PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version) when the beta launches later this month.

For those who play Final Fantasy 14 through a physical disc on PS5, you won't need to use the disc to partake in the PS5 beta. Additionally, even those who are new to the game can get the beta version through the in-game client.

This PS5 upgrade beta for Final Fantasy 14 is set to introduce "lightning-fast loading times, greatly increased frame rates, true 4K resolution, 3D audio, and haptic feedback," according to the official website. It seems like the PS5 version of Final Fantasy 14 will take advantage of the DualSense controller's haptic feedback, a nice little bonus on top of the 4K upgrade and decreased load times.

The Final Fantasy 14 PS5 beta actually goes live alongside the next patch for the game. Patch 5.5 will be launching alongside this open beta, and is set to continue the storyline that kicked off with 5.4 earlier this year, as the characters of Square Enix's long-running MMO brace for the events of the Endwalker expansion, set to arrive later this year. There's a lot of anticipation surrounding Endwalker, as it's set to wrap up the events of the last decade in Final Fantasy 14 and impact some beloved characters in big ways.

