Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.2 is being unveiled in a Live Letter stream next month

Square Enix is holding another Letter from the Producer stream to show what’s next for Final Fantasy 14 in two weeks.

The broadcast will focus on Final Fantasy 14’s patch 6.2, taking place on June 1 at 4am PDT / 7am EDT / 12pm BST. If you’re keen to tune in, Square Enix is broadcasting the Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter 71 on YouTube (opens in new tab)and Twitch (opens in new tab) at those links. Like many of Final Fantasy 14’s streams, the team will provide Japanese and English text in the presentation, though the audio will be Japanese only.

Square Enix is keeping its cards close to its chest over what we’ll be seeing exactly, though the show details (opens in new tab) reveal we’ll see part one of patch 6.2 alongside other miscellaneous updates.

Thankfully, we have a broader idea of what Square Enix is planning with patch 6.2. In another Live Letter broadcast (opens in new tab) earlier this year, producer Naoki Yoshida revealed that content should be going out over August and September and will include Trust support for A Realm Reborn 2.X main scenario dungeons and two-to-three Heavensward main scenario dungeons. You’ve also got a new chapter in the Pandæmonium raids to look forward to alongside Final Fantasy 14’s Stardew Valley-like mode, Island Sanctuary. How much of that comes in patch 6.2 part one, though, will likely be revealed during Live Letter 71.

While Final Fantasy 14 used to work to an update cadence of three-and-a-half months, Square Enix shifted that to four months to allow two extra weeks of implementation and fine-tuning. You can also expect more time to be added during the summer and New Year’s holidays, though for good reason.

"Looking at our schedule and how we work, I do want my team to be healthy, and to be able to maintain a good level of quality because they’re taking the necessary breaks," Yoshida said at the time. "To be honest, there were areas where we might not have performed as well as we should have, because some of us may have been pushing too hard."

In other Final Fantasy news, we recently discovered that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is called Rebirth, and it’s set to release next winter. Don’t fret, as you’re getting a remaster of Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core this winter to tide you over. If that wasn’t enough, Final Fantasy 16 is releasing next summer. Fans of the franchise are certainly eating well right now.

