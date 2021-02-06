Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker expansion revealed for Fall 2021

Check out the first Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker trailer

Square Enix has revealed Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker, the next major expansion for the studio's flagship MMORPG. Endwalker is the successor to 2019's Shadowbringer, and it'll launch sometime in Fall 2021. Check out the trailer up top, courtesy of GamersPrey.

Endwalker was revealed during Friday night's Final Fantasy 14 reveal stream, which detailed a number of the upcoming expansion's key features. Along with a whole new story directly following the events of Shadowbringer, Final Fantasy Endwalker will add two new jobs: the Sage, a healing job, and another that's melee DPS-focused. Other than that, we don't have a ton of details about what Endwalker will add to Final Fantasy 14, which is now in its eighth year (holy crap).

The trailer is an action-heavy cinematic featuring the Warrior of Light as a Paladin walking around on the moon and fighting alongside the twins Alisae and Alphinaud. Square also revealed a separate trailer briefly demonstrating the new Sage job. Check that out below:

Square also showed off Radz-at-Han, one of several new areas coming to Final Fantasy 14 in Endwalker. Radz-at-Han has been a part of Final Fantasy 14's world and lore, but it's never been accessible. The extravagant city is located on the island of Thavnair across the Jade Sea, and as such has a tropical vibe a bit reminiscent to Final Fantasy 10. Here are some shots of the new area:

Endwalker will also bring along a whole host of new dungeons, a few of which you can check out below:

Square introduced a new "high-difficulty" raid series called Pandæmonium and said there's a new alliance raid and small-scale PvP mode in development.

Finally, and maybe most importantly, Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker is adding a farming sim to the MMO. Your Island Sanctuary lets you raise animals, farm crops, and generally slow down from the raiding and take a breather. It's Final Fantasy meets Stardew Valley and I'm 100% here for it.

The Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker livestream is still happening live at the time of this writing, so we'll continue updating this article with new developments as they happen.

