Final Black Widow trailer gives a better look at Taskmaster and his villainous mission

The final trailer for Black Widow comes just after a new release date was announced. Outside of the new trailer teasing Taskmaster’s villainous mission, it doesn’t tell us much about what’s going on with Natasha.

Check out the trailer below:

Understandably, Marvel wouldn’t want to give much more of the plot away after multiple delays, so this latest trailer has a few new scenes and plenty that we’ve seen before. Previous trailers have focused on people Natasha knew from her past life, like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). However, in this final trailer, this is the first time that we’ve actually seen flashbacks that go back to Natasha’s childhood and just how far back her connection to these characters goes.

Along with the childhood flashbacks, there is a more unmistakable look at Taskmaster, the assumed villain. It appears as though Taskmaster has been sent to hunt down Natasha – given his known skillset from the comics – we see him match Natasha’s every move, including fighting in midair on what appears to be a destroyed airplane or satellite.

The trailer ends with a new Russian-inspired version of the Avengers theme. We’ll have to wait until Black Widow makes its simultaneous debut in theaters and Disney Plus at an additional cost to subscribers on July 9. Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus to watch right now and the latest Disney Plus bundles if you've yet to join.

