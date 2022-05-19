Fallout: London looks brilliant in first gameplay footage

A lengthy gameplay video has given us to our first proper peek at Fallout: London, and it looks brilliant.

With Bethesda firmly focused on sci-fi RPG Starfield as well as the highly anticipated Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout fans are left to wonder when the developer will return to its stellar post-apocalyptic series. Details on Fallout 5 are thin on the ground, and the game's release is likely still many years down the road. But some skilled Fallout fans are on hand to make that wait a little easier.

Fallout: London is a DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4 that trades the game's American setting for an all-new post-apocalyptic adventure set in London. The Fallout London Team has now revealed how this ambitious project is shaping up in an 18-minute YouTube video.

The mod is still a work in progress, but already it's looking very impressive. There's clearly been a lot of effort put in to ensure that Fallout: London looks and feels different from any other Fallout game yet still retains the series' gritty feel. In a wonderful nod to its British setting, the game also features the talent of two Doctor Who stars, Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, who played the sixth and seventh incarnations of The Doctor in the long-running TV series.

There's not yet a release date for Fallout: London, but you can keep up to date with the project's progress on Twitter.

Fans of the series online entry have a lot to look forward to as Fallout 76's internal roadmap plans for five more years of content.

