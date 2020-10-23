Fallout 76 Steel Dawn trailer reintroduces the Brotherhood of the Steel

We have our first look at the Steel Dawn expansion for Fallout 76 in a brand new trailer.

The trailer, which you can check out below from Bethesda, debuts footage from the Steel Dawn expansion. This marks the Brotherhood of Steel's return to Appalachia, and it certainly looks like they'll be a force to be reckoned with, striding across the wasteland in their iconic Power Armor.

Steel Dawn is the sixth major expansion for Fallout 76. Formerly known as Fractured Steel, the upcoming expansion is slated for release at some point later this year, with Bethesda having previously teased a release window of Winter 2020.

According to the Fallout 76 Wiki, this new band from the Brotherhood of Steel are finally making their way to Appalachia after an eight month trek across America. Having been sent to reclaim Appalachia by High Elder Roger Mason, this new expeditionary force is led by Leila Rahmani, a Paladin among the Brotherhood of Steel's imposing forces.

The Steel Dawn expansion is arriving after the One Wasteland expansion was introduced to Fallout 76 earlier this year. True to its name, the update enabled players to more easily play together, streamlining the entire community and making the wasteland easier to explore with friends.

As we mentioned above, there's still no firm release date for Steel Dawn. The tagline at the end of the trailer teases that it's "coming soon," so perhaps we can expect more information from Bethesda relatively soon.

