8 Fallout 76 single player tips for anyone who wants to tackle Appalachia alone

Bethesda might have pushed the multiplayer, but if you want some Fallout 76 single player tips you can totally go it alone in the wilderness. One of Fallout 76's biggest strengths is that you can quite easily play on your own, and almost never see another player in its 16 square miles of map. Okay there might be up to 24 players in there with you but everyone can keep themselves to themselves, and there's rarely any grief. If that's they way you want to go then these Fallout 76 single player tips will help you solo the game and live a post apocalyptic hermit's life.

1. Regularly check the map to avoid other players

Seeing another player sprinting through the landscape can break your immersion in an instant, so if you’re looking for one of the best Fallout 76 single player tips, just remember to pay attention to the map. Bring it up and you’ll be able to see where every single player is in Appalachia’s massive world as they’ll appear as a small beige dot on the landscape. Hover over one of them to find out the name of the player, if you find yourself overwhelmed . Nifty, right? You can then plan where to go to avoid bumping into anyone else. Introverts unite!

2. Explore, explore, explore

Being completely honest, if you run into another player there’s a possibility that they’ll try to hurt you. So, whether you’re looking to protect yourself (or deal some damage), make sure to explore absolutely everywhere to find yourself tons of armour and weapons. (Killing Scorched is also a good way to find low-level weaponry.) It’s best to be outfitted with enough defence to insure yourself against attacks from both in-game enemies and other players. Exploring straight off the bat also means you’ve got less chance of running into other players, as initially most of them will be clustered around Flatwoods where the main quest begins.

3. Change your settings to Pacifist Mode

PvP is a big deal in Fallout 76, but if you want to play single player you probably don’t fancy the idea of duelling to the death with a complete stranger. Turning on Pacifist Mode in your settings will prevent you from dealing any damage to other players, which means you won’t be able to engage in any PvP, so anyone who kills you will automatically be branded a murderer and have a bounty put on their head. It’s a decent way to disincentive other survivors from messing with you, but be aware that there will be some players who don’t give a damn that you’re not fighting back.

4. Build a C.A.M.P. sharpish

As you’re going to be exploring and staying away from busier locations, at least for the first handful of hours of Fallout 76, chances are you’re not going to come across many buildings that have armor or weapon workbenches. So one of our Fallout 76 single player tips is that if you’re planning to explore straight off the bat, go hunting for junk and build yourself a basic C.A.M.P. with an armor workbench, weapon workbench, sleeping bag, turret, and cooking station. Take a look at our Fallout 76 CAMP tips if you want even more pointers about how to finesse living in the great outdoors.

5. Avoid Public Events

One of the most obvious tips is to avoid Public Events as there you’ll find lots of other players running around, shooting, and generally working together. Aww. The repeating events do have convincing reasons for existing, though; sometimes you’ll be escorting a robot to deliver a message to a long-dead family, or killing farm robots that have gone mad, so if you did want to participate in them and put up with having other people playing around you, or are happy to tackle one on your lonesome, they’re actually pretty damn fun.

6. Collect wood

One of the most basic armors you can make as soon as your start is...wait for it...wood armor. Yup, strapping bark and branches to your body actually does help to reduce the damage of some attacks, even if might leave you with a fair few splinters. Throughout the world you'll find fallen trees scattered throughout the forest and log piles near houses and in towns, so all you have to do to pick up Wood Scraps is approach the ex-trees and select 'Gather Wood'. Then find an armor crafting bench and build yourself some Wood armor.

7. Stock up on grenades and mines

If you're playing Fallout 76 single player you don't have your buddies backing you up, there are going to be occasions where you'll find yourself outnumbered and outgunned. But that's no reason to retreat - as long as you have an ample stock of grenades and mines. Until you pick the perk that lets you find more ammo in ammo crates, bullets are going to be a semi-rare resource, so when taking on a large group of enemies instead rely on explosives. Kite the foes that are out for your blood, and try to draw in as many as possible - say, three or four super mutants. Once they're bunched up, chuck a grenade their way, and make sure to drop mines behind you as they run. Enemies will follow in your tracks, and in no time (and after a chorus of booms) body parts will be raining down upon you. Lovely.

8. Be wary of taking on supply drops solo

When you're exploring the wasteland you'll probably see a smoke plume in the distance. Intriguing, right? This smoke trail signals that a government supply drop has crashed, meaning its contents is up for grabs. Inside you'll find ammo, aid, as well as some weapons and/or armor. But - and this is a big but - you'll also find enemies nearby. High-level ones. And lots of them. Taking them on alone is possible, but you're going to need a lot of Stimpaks and bullets. Unless the supply drop is near a popular area like Flatwoods or Whitespring Resort, you're probably going to be one of a few (or the only one) trying to get its goodies, which means all those enemies are going to be focused on you. So prepare, prepare, prepare if you see smoke in the distance - or avoid supply drops completely. Consider yourself warned.

9. You always need to be a higher level than you think

As you're going to be killing beasties and completing quests solo, it's worth grinding as much as you can before taking on the missions in the Main Quest hub of your Pip-Boy. As you won't have other people to rely on, it's worth pointing out right now that when you start to reach the Brotherhood of Steel/Fort Defiance section of the main quest, know that you'll need to be at least level 30. You'll not only be fighting your way through a high-level settlement, but after that point you'll have to go into Cranberry Bog regularly, which is one of the most dangerous areas on the map. consider yourself warned.