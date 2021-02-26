Evil Dead The Game gives us our first look at Pablo from Ash vs Evil Dead

Saber Interactive has revealed the first in-game look at Evil Dead The Game's Pablo, a character played by Ray Santiago in the Starz series Ash vs Evil Dead.

You can see Evil Dead The Game's version of Pablo in the below Twitter post, which positions him next to Ash Williams, the lead protagonist of the Evil Dead series, famously played by Bruce Campbell.

Pablo is back! Check out the first in-game look of Pablo alongside El Jefe in Evil Dead: The Game! Come Get Some in 2021! https://t.co/yQmD1Xgksz pic.twitter.com/lSULZYhiZ7February 24, 2021 See more

The upcoming multiplayer horror game also brings back Kelly Maxwell from Ash vs Evil Dead, Ash's friend Scotty from the original Evil Dead, and Lord Arthur from Army of Darkness as playable characters. We know Campbell is returning to voice Ash and Dana DeLorenzo is back as Kelly Maxwell, but it isn't clear if Richard DeManincor and Marcus Gilbert are coming back to reprise their respective roles.

For the uninitiated, Evil Dead The Game is an asymmetrical co-op/PvP horror game loosely akin to Friday the 13th: The Game and Dead by Daylight. Here, one player takes control of the Kandarian Demon and controls Deadites to hunt down several other players controlling various characters from the Evil Dead franchise. Saber Interactive hasn't released a full list of playable characters just yet, so it's likely we haven't seen the studio's for plans for the cast just yet.

Evil Dead The Game is set to hit PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in 2021.

For what to play in the meantime, check out our up-to-date list of the best horror games available now.