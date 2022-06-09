Here's everything announced at the Summer Game Fest 2022 – from that brand new look at Street Fighter 6 in the broadcast's opening minutes to the impressive trio of announcements from Naughty Dog the brought the two hour long E3 2022 press conference to a close.

There were over 30 announcements at the Summer Game Fest 2022 conference, so there's sure be something in here for everyone. Of course, it turns out that most of our SGF predictions were incorrect – many of the biggest MIA games in the industry decided to skip the show entirely. That said, the Summer Game Fest was packed with new reveals, great looking games, and some great announcements.

Keep reading to find everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2022.

Street Fighter 6

It wouldn't really be Street Fighter without the stiff-haired, army fatigue-wearing, Sonic Boom-ing Guile now, would it? You're absolutely right, it wouldn't. And it's therefore little surprise both Guile and his iconic comb are coming to Street Fighter 6. He joins fellow series stars Ryu and Chun-Li; Street Fighter 5's final DLC character Luke; and a whole new character in Jamie, who fights in the Drunken Boxing style. With what we've seen so far, Street Fighter fans far and wide seem pleased with the new art style the latest incoming entry has adopted, and Guile looks every bit as uber-cool as he ever did in motion.

The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol may no longer share a universe with publisher Krafton's PUBG Battlegrounds, but let us tell you something: it looks absolutely, terrifyingly gorgeous! After showing us a slightly longer, slightly gorier cinematic trailer than the one we saw ahead of this week, Glen Schofield – CEO of Striking Distance Studios, and Dead Space mastermind – took to the stage and told us to look out for a previously-unshown gravity-defying weapon called The Grip. Moments later, we saw the protagonist facing-off against zombie prisoners of varying builds, targeting and decimating limbs, and, ultimately, sweeping an undead antagonist off their feet using The Grip, and hurling them into an active fan. The Callisto Protocol looks eerie, atmospheric and beautiful. Roll on December 2, 2022.

Stormgate

Frost Giant Studios finally revealed its debut game at the Summer Game Fest – Stormgate. It's a brand new RTS from ex-Blizzard veterans, best known for their work developing classic real-time strategy games like Starcraft 2 and Warcraft 3. Stormgate is still in the pre-alpha stage of development, but what the studio has shown so far of the Unreal Engine 5 powered, multiplayer-focused RTS is certainly impressive. Stormgate is set to launch into beta in 2023 for PC as a free-to-play game with two races and a suite of campaign, co-op, and competitive mode options.

Aliens: Dark Descent

One of the first games shown during the Summer Game Fest, Tindalos Interactive and Focus Entertainment – the developer and publisher combo behind the Battlefleet Gothic series – and making a game set in the Aliens universe. Titled Alien: Dark Descent, it's a squad-based, single-player action game that will task you with leading a group of soldiers, in real-time, through a terrifying Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. We'll need to lead strategically and act aggressively to survive Aliens: Dark Descent when it launches on PC and console in 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Infinity Ward debuted the first Modern Warfare 2 campaign footage at Summer Game Fest, giving us a glimpse into the awesome work being done to bring the series into a new generation. Naturally, it's a visual and audio feast for the senses, with Infinity Ward clearly prioritizing impressive weapon handling, evocative lighting, better bullet ballistics, and more reactive environments and artificial intelligence. The extended sequence was but a tease for what will come in the final Modern Warfare 2 campaign when it launches on October 28, 2022 – take some time and check it out for yourself, it's impressive stuff.

Read our new chat with Infinity Ward to learn how the Modern Warfare 2 campaign seeks to strike a balance between provocation and pleasure .

Flashback 2

As first revealed last year, over 30 years on from the original game's Amiga release, Flashback is getting a sequel. The originally named Flashback 2 will feature on all consoles, as per its Summer Game Fest showing, and looks to continue the first game's themes of sci-fi platforming, this time, somewhat expectedly, in 3D. Teased via a stylish cinematic set against footage of the original game, we weren't shown too much – but the very fact the series is being picked back up over three decades is interesting in itself. Due on all consoles at some point later this year, expect more on Flashback 2 soon.

Fort Solis

Billed by Troy Baker on stage at the Summer Game Fest as a "tight thriller", Fort Solis is an action-heavy first-person shooter that sees prolific voice actor Baker sharing the mic/green screen with Roger Clark – the man who brought Red Dead Redemption's Arthur Morgan to life on the American Frontier. On screen, we saw the protagonist trapped on an ailing and abandoned space station where things have inevitably gone south. Naturally, expect plenty of gun-blazing set-pieces, but both Baker and Clark stressed how narrative-focused Fort Solis is, while also explaining their mo-cap stunt coordinator pushed them to do things they'd never done before behind the scenes.

Outriders: Worldslayer

Between the showcase's bigger reveals, we saw the next step for People Can Fly's Outriders – a new slice of DLC named Worldslayer. Set in a frozen, icy area, it appears that a rift in the world is transforming its inhabitants in new ways which, as you might expect, results in a lot of chaos and violence. Most notably, a Poison Ivy-like adversary spawned some Lovecraftian, Cthulhu-esque tentacles and went to town on everything before her in the most devastating of ways. There's not long to wait on this one, as it's due on June 30, 2022.

Witchfire

After years of waiting, we finally got a brand new look at Witchfire. It was first revealed at The Game Awards way back in 2017, and new information has been a long time coming. If you don't remember it, Witchfire is an action-oriented and skill-based first-person shooter with a fairly distinct visual style – demonic house of horrors with a clear fantasy theme. Developer The Astronauts is promising that Witchfire will feature no cutscenes, and will instead route its action through a constant and demanding stream of enemies. It looks fantastic, and should launch into Early Access later this year.

Routine

Of all the announced games that could have shown up in the Summer Game Fest, you'd have never ever have guessed this one. Routine was first announced a decade ago, with early development footage shown in 2013, before it effectively dropped off the face of the planet. Which was a shame, because this survival horror had some pretty tidy ideas. Well, it looks like that 10 years of gestation has developer Lunar Software the world of good, because Routine looks phenomenal in its new gameplay showing. Lo-fi tech, creepy environment, and horrifying autonomous enemies, Routine is one to watch out for – it's heading to PC, Xbox Series X, and Game Pass, although it's yet to get a release window.

Fall Guys Season 1

Fall Guys has quickly proven itself to be one of the best multiplayer experiences out there, a twist on the big, broad action typically contained to battle royales. Well, now developer Mediatonic is opening up its chaotic massive multiplayer battle royale obstacle course to even more players – Fall Guys is going free-to-play, and Season 1: Free for All) (technically the seventh season of Fall Guys… don't sweat the details) will be available June 21 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Now there's no excuse to jump into the 60-player carnage of Fall Guys – see you out there.

Highwater

Highwater is an adventure strategy game that explores themes of climate change. In practice, it's gorgeous and colorful, and, from the short Summer Game Fest trailer that mixed cinematics with what looked like in-game footage, carries Kentucky Route Zero and Oxenfree vibes. That's a splendid mix at face value, and while both of those games are mostly non-combative, narrative-driven games, one scene towards the end of the Highwater reveal trailer showed the central group breaching the shores of an island manned by soldiers armed with automatic weapons. Developed by Rogue Games, Highwater is expected at some point in "late 2022".

American Arcadia

We were treated to a fresh trailer for American Arcadia, yet another super intriguing indie game from Out of the Blue Games and Raw Fury. Set in a 70s retro-futuristic metropolis, American Arcadia will take you into a world where all citizens lead a life of luxury, unaware they're being broadcast 24/7 – and a drop of popularity ratings can cost them their life. This one looks like it's going to be a lot of fun, and we're desperate to get our hands on it.

Goat Simulator 3

Honestly, we're still annoyed at how absolutely Coffee Stain pulled the rug out from under us on this one. The presentation started off by looking like a recut of the iconic trailer for the long-MIA Dead Island 2 – which just so happens to have one of the greatest announcement trailers of all-time. But it wasn't a new Dead Island 2 trailer, was it Coffee Stain? No, it was a parody trailer, revealing that Goat Simulator 3 is not only in development, but coming to the Epic Game Store and console platforms later this year.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Marvel's Midnight Suns gave us a sparkling cinematic trailer and a release date – October 7, 2022. Set for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC, the incoming tactical RPG showed off Spider-Man in motion, as well as central villain Lilith, the so-called Mother of Demons, flanked by mind-warped versions of Sabretooth, Scarlet Witch, Venom, and a quite frankly terrifying slant on the Hulk. Elsewhere, we saw flashes of Blade and Doctor Strange, with the likes of Iron Man and Ghost Rider set to feature too, in what looks like a mouthwateringly dark slant on the Marvel universe.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course received a new sliver of typically bastard hard-looking gameplay, that looks very much business as usual against its also bastard hard forerunner. In the short segment, we were first shown the protagonist battling with a hulking snowman-alike baddie, before inflicting enough damage to trigger its headless beast monstrosity second stage. The player then climbed up onto a series of floating platforms before facing-off against an angry oversized snowflake who, naturally, used their eyeballs as weapons. After a while, the same snowflake antagonist flipped upside down, before a small, golden bucket-hurling foe popped from its chin like a cuckoo clock. So far, so Cuphead. It looks suitably infuriating/exciting. Delete as applicable.

Neon White

Annapurna Interactive returned to Summer Game Fest with a new gameplay trailer and release date for Neon White. Coming from developer Angel Matrix, Neon White is a hectic speedrunning FPS where you sacrifice your guns for godlike parkour moves – because why not. You'll be able to play Neon White for yourself on June 16, coming to PC and Nintendo Switch.

Midnight Fight Express

Developed by Jacob Dzwinel, a single father in Poland, Midnight Fight Express looks like the mash-up of Hotline Miami and Gang Beasts you never knew you needed. It's an isometric action game filled with environmental hazards and over the top physics, all brought together with a healthy dose of hyperviolence. The story's penned by the co-writer of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, animations were built with the involvement of the stuntman of God of War, and the game features 40 new tracks from dance and electronic artist Noisecream.

Warframe

Warframe kicked off its Summer Game Fest slot by plugging its next Tenno live event – July 16, if that's your bag – before showing off a cinematic tied to its much-anticipated open-world expansion, the Duviri Paradox, which was first announced way back at TennoCon 2019. In a short, mostly chromatic, definitely ambiguous trailer we were shown a disheveled Tenno slouching around on a mount, some angry looking aliens and a huge mechanical centipede-like beast, before being told: "All that matters is how you play the hand you're dealt." What that means exactly remains unclear, but more will be revealed in gameplay terms on July 16.

Honkai: Star Rail

Genshin Impact studio HoYovese gave us a quick one-two punch during the Summer Game Fest showcase – first with Honkai: Star Rail, and second with an entirely new project in Zenless Zone Zero. Honkai: Star Rail, first of all, is a turn-based space adventure that appears to stay true to the studio's signature art style and four-character teams, while also featuring its own planet-filled universe, a new cast of colorful characters, and a massive space train. While following in the footsteps of Honkai Impact 3rd, expect Honkai: Star Rail to be very much its own thing, simply set in the same wider universe and timeline.

Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse kept things rolling with a fresh look at Zenless Zone Zero, a futuristic, urban action-RPG with plenty of cyberpunk trappings. The trailer gives you a good glimpse at what the upcoming game’s moment-to-moment gameplay feels like, with a cast of anime and sometimes animalistic characters taking turns to hack and slash their way through mechs as they dodge attacks.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Tribute Games and Dotemu showed up at the Summer Game Fest to reveal a brand new slice of gameplay for its highly anticipated beat 'em up, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. There were some radical pieces of news in the new trailer. First up, Casey Jones is joining the roster – joining Leonado, Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, April O'Neil, and Master Splinter. Tribute also announced a six-player co-op mode to go along with the expanded roster. Oh, and last but not least, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is set to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on June 16, 2022.

Humankind

4X game Humankind made a splash as an alternative take on Civilization for PC players last year, and today Sega and Amplitude confirmed that it's coming to consoles, as well. PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One will all get Humankind on November 4, and it will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass. Today also saw the release of the Cultures of Latin America DLC pack on PC, which introduces six new cultures, and the free Bolivar patch, which brings a host of community-requested features to the game.

One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey looked like a pirate's Dragon Quest when it was first announced, and today's teaser doubles down on that vibe. It's packed with characters from the long-running One Piece manga and anime - now stranded on a mysterious island - and the signature style of Eiichiro Oda has been applied to every last inch of the game's world. Oda also contributed some original character and monster designs and was directly involved with the game's development, so it's certainly got authenticity going for it. Toei and Bandai even slipped in 10 seconds of third-person open-world exploration after two minutes of character stills.

Soul Hackers 2

Atlus pitched in at Summer Game Fest with a new Soul Hackers 2 trailer that reveals what the upcoming game’s English voice cast sounds like. Footage kicks off with Ringo asleep in cyberspace as a voice calls out to her. The rest of the trailer features shots of Soul Hackers 2’s main cast interacting with each other as phrases are murmured over a hard electronic beat.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

For retro fans, Capcom unveiled the lineup of its next big classic collection, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium. With many of the developer's heaviest hitters appearing in the previous Arcade Stadium, much of the selection is led by more obscure games like SonSon and Savage Bees, but the fighting game lineup is a robust one, including the likes of Darkstalkers, the Street Fighter Alpha Series, and the cult classic wrestling game, Saturday Night Slam Masters. The collection is due to launch July 22 across Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Metal Hellsingers

You can now play a demo of upcoming rhythm-shooter Metal Hellsingers on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. While the trailer doesn’t tell us much we didn’t know, the pitch is still killer. You’re getting a blast ‘em up in the style of Doom with rhythm-based gameplay. You’ll need to shoot, dodge, and reload to the beat to make it through each level. Oh, and did we mention that the tracks feature System of a Down's Serj Tankian, Trivium's Matt Heafy, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe, and more? If that sounds like your thing, you’ve now got a demo to tide you over until that September 15 release date.

Nightingale

Nightingale, the upcoming shared-world survival crafting game from Inflexion Games, showed off another slice of in-game footage during the Summer Game Fest. "Foul things lurk in the inter-realmic void," so said the narrator of the short, and, in motion, it's hard to disagree with that. As mysterious as it appears dangerous, the world of Nightingale looks gorgeous – a world that's being crafted by former Mass Effect devs who hope to conquer the survival genre with better world-building .

Saints Row

Saints Row showcased some new in-game footage while simultaneously unveiling its standalone, free-of-charge Boss Factory customisation tool that lets you craft your own characters ahead of the game's August 23 launch. Boss Factory is out now, completely free-of-charge, and is available across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC from each platform's respective digital storefronts. Besides progression-locked items, Boss Factory contains all character customization options from Saints Row's full release, and creations can be shared with and voted on by other players. Come August 23, player profiles crafted in Boss Factory will be easily transferable to Saints Row.

Layers of Fears

Bloober Team teased Layers of Fears, some sort of follow-on from the studio's debut art based horror outing from 2016, Layers of Fear, later followed on by a more silver screen inspired take on very similar themes - the madness of artists.. Made in Unreal Engine 5, the chilling and atmospheric footage seemed to echoes moments from both the previous game, as we navigated a Victorian-era mansion recalling the first game; filled with interminable hallways, dusty parlors, melting paintings, rat-infested walkways, and old wheelchairs that pivot autonomously when bathed in moonlight. And glimpsed theater and stage scenes from the second installment. Scary and unsettling in equal measure from the little on show, but Layers of Fears, due in 2023, looks like a return to form for Bloober Team after its recent flurry of missteps.

Gotham Knights

A new showing of Gotham Knights gave us a more extended look at Nightwing, Batman's original Robin gone solo, Dick Grayson. In the gameplay on show we see more of Nightwing's fighting style - a mix of breakdancing and hitting people with sticks, as well as his specific form or aerial movement to speed across the rooftops - a miniature batwing that teleports in like a Fortnite glider. There's also a few outfit selections from the range of unlockables on display, ranging from classic comic book looks through to subtle variations and full on Mortal Kombat watanabes. Character wise he seems to be channeling the now deceased Bruce Wayne's sense of morality, claiming "I had nothing, Gotham gave me everything. These people deserve to feel safe".

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

A brand new trailer for Warhammer 40K: Darktide debuted during today's show, and it's two minutes of blood-soaked cinematics and brutal gameplay. Fatshark's forthcoming co-op FPS looks every bit as bloody and chaotic as you'd expect from the makers of Vermintide 2.

The Last of Us Multiplayer PS5

(Image credit: Sony)

While The Last of Us Part 1 might be the biggest game Naughty Dog revealed today, it wasn't the only one. A long in-development multiplayer mode has evolved into a standalone game, which Neil Druckmann announced as part of an interview with Geoff Keighley. All we have for now is a bit of concept art that suggests the game will be set in San Francisco, but Druckman says this project is "as big as any of our single-player games," and features its own cast of characters with a "very unique" way of delivering the story.

The Last of Us (HBO)

(Image credit: HBO Max)

We finally got our first official look at the The Last of US TV show after months of 'look outside my apartment' phone pics. The single image of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, as Joel and Ellie, showed them hiding behind a painting in a museum original game co-director Neil Druckmann suggested fans might recognise. That's most likely the Boston museum Ellie, Joel and Tess end up in after escaping a horde of runners. Neil Druckmann, who has also directed one episode of the TV show, said this was "the most authentic video game adaptation yet" and promised we'd "hear about it very soon".

The Last of Us: Part 1

Having been rumored for what feels like a very long time, it's official: The Last of Us is getting a fully-fledged remake. Named The Last of Us Part 1, Naughty Dog's 2013 horror blockbuster (first launched on the PS3, and latterly remastered for the PS4 in 2014) has been given an extensive facelift, bringing its visuals in-line with 2020's The Last of Us 2, and has been treated to "built from the ground up for PlayStation 5", as per its Summer Games Fest reveal. Due on September 2 this year, the Last of Us Part 1 will include both the main single-player campaign and its prequel DLC, Left Behind.