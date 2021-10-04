Epic Games Achievements are coming next week, here's how they work

Epic Games Achievements are coming next week to add another dopamine hit of extrinsic motivation to your PC gaming.

Epic announced the long-awaited arrival of the new feature and how it will work in a post on the official Epic Games Store news page today. The first set of games to support the new achievements are a mix of older favorites and new arrivals - here's a partial list of the first wave coming next week.

Rocket League

Hades

Pillars of Eternity

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Zombie Army 4

Alan Wake Remastered

The basics work as you'd expect: accomplish a certain in-game task, and you'll unlock an achievement. Epic is taking a sort of middle-ground approach between Xbox Achievements and PlayStation Trophies by letting developers offer varying XP for each of their games' achievements while also categorizing them into Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers. The only way to earn a Platinum Achievement will be to collect 1,000 XP in a game.

Here's how much XP each tier will be worth.

Bronze = 5-45 XP

Silver = 50-95 XP

Gold = 100-200 XP

Platinum = 250 XP

What does earning this XP actually mean for your Epic Games Store account? Well, aside from "numbers go up" we don't know quite yet - but it's still early days for achievements on EGS and Epic will likely have more plans to share in the future.

Meanwhile, if you've already unlocked achievements with the limited system Epic launched about a year ago, developers will have the option of migrating those into the new system - in which case you'll also unlock them (and their XP) instantly. Otherwise, the older achievements will simply persist on their own.