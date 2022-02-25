Knowing how to level up in Elden Ring is very important as it’ll make your character more powerful and you’ll be able to face more difficult challenges. As with previous Soulsborne games, the Elden Ring answer to the humble bonfire, Sites of Grace, are key to boosting your level through spending Runes. Doing so will bolster your character’s stats, making them hit harder with weapons, better at magic, or harder to kill. Oddly, this ability is unavailable at the very start of the game, so here’s what you need to know about how to level up in Elden Ring using Sites of Grace.

How to level up in Elden Ring

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

As you play through Elden Ring, you’ll notice defeating enemies awards you with varying amounts of Runes - these Runes can be spent on boosting your individual character Attributes. However, this is not something you can do right off the bat in Elden Ring. After completing the tutorial, you must reach the Gatefront Ruins Site of Grace and rest there. The first time you do this, you’ll be forced into a cutscene, followed by some dialogue, where a maiden named Melina will make you an offer. Once you’ve decided what to do with Melina’s accord in Elden Ring and accept the offer, she grants you the ability to spend Runes you’ve accrued. She’ll also give you the Spectral Steed Whistle that allows you to summon Torrent – thanks, Melina!

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Now, you can rest at any Site of Grace that you’ve discovered and can spend your Runes to level up in Elden Ring. When you do rest at a Site of Grace, choose the option from the menu that says, ‘Level Up’. You’ll then be taken into a stats screen with lots of numbers. On this screen you’ll be able to see your:

Character level

Current Runes

The Runes needed to reach the next level

Your current Attribute Points

All character stats that are affected by changes to your Attributes – this includes your total health (HP), Stamina, maximum Equip Load, and Attack Power.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

You can scroll through the list of Attributes and allocate as many points as you have new levels. For example, if you have enough Runes to take you from level 18 to level 20, that’s two levels, so you’ll get two Attribute points to spend.

When you allocate a point into an Attribute, all character stats that are affected by the change will turn blue, indicating that they have been improved. You can add and remove Attribute points to see exactly how much each stat improves which will better inform your leveling up decisions. If you need more information, you can follow the in-game controls to see a simple view and get help boxes that have individual Elden Ring stats explained in more detail.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Once you’ve allocated some Attribute points, confirm your choice and your character level, Attributes, and stats will all be permanently increased. You’ll keep any Runes that didn’t get spent so that you can save them for your next level too. While Elden Ring level up changes are permanent at first, you will be able to find a rare item further into the game called the Larval Tear that allows you to reallocate previously spent attribute points.

It’s also important to know that the required number of Runes for each level increases as you level up, so the higher your level, the more expensive each level is. Dying also causes you to drop your currently held Runes, and if you aren’t able to retrieve them and die again, they’re lost forever. Bosses will give you large amounts of Runes that will usually allow you to level up multiple times, but they’re rare, so you’ll explore the Lands Between to find some Elden Ring Rune farming locations to help you out.

