Elden Ring fan spends a year dominating Sekiro's final boss in anticipation of FromSoftware's new game

A Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice player has beaten the final boss every day over a year in anticipation of Elden Ring.

Just below, you can see the latest efforts of user Atijohn, posted to the Sekiro subreddit earlier today. The player in question is killing Isshin, the Sword Saint for the three hundred and sixty sixth day in a row, without any healing or buffing through charms, all in the name of Elden Ring releasing later this week.

That's a pretty astounding feat, any way you cut it. Isshin, the Sword Saint, is widely regarded among the Sekiro player base as one of the hardest bosses in the entire game, and considering that game is tough-as-nails already, that's one hell of a prestigious award.

In the wider FromSoftware community, Isshin is definitely considered as one of the tougher bosses the developer has ever created. The climactic boss in Sekiro has three phases, which can involve anything from sweeping spear attacks and plunging sword strikes to lighting-infused slashes and a literal gun.

To defeat Isshin, the Sword Saint 366 times, without healing or using any charm items, is unbelievable. Hell, it's enough to make anyone who's actually beaten the game feel completely incompetent. Perhaps this player will be giving Elden Ring's final boss a run for their money over 300 times while waiting for FromSoftware's next eventual epic to launch? We can only hope.

