E3 2010: PlayStation 3 gets “best console version” of Portal 2

Gabe Newell, president and co-founder of Valve announced that the PlayStation 3 will get the %26ldquo;best console version%26rdquo; of Portal 2 at Sony's press conference. The PS3 version of Portal 2 will be compatible with Steamworks, which will include features such as auto updates, community features, and downloadable content. The announcement was quickly followed by the release of an exciting new Portal 2 trailer.



Above: Don't let the happy plants soothe you too much fleshbag, GLaDOS is back

"When the PlayStation 3 was introduced, I was the one of the platform's biggest critics," said Gabe Newell in an official statement released by Valve. "However, Sony Computer Entertainment has proved that the PlayStation 3 is the most open platform of all the current generation consoles and has worked extremely hard to make the platform the most desirable for consumers and developers. As such, we are delighted to announce Portal 2 for the PlayStation 3 and believe the Steamworks support included will make it the best console version of the game," he continues.

Jun 15, 2010