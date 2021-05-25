Dying Light 2 livestream event teased for this Thursday

Dying Light 2 is set to make a reappearance over on developer Techland's Twitch channel this Thursday, May 27, at 12PM PT/8PM BST.

The studio announced the broadcast via a mysterious package sent to GamesRadar+ last week, which included a poster sporting brand new concept art for the upcoming open world zombie game, alongside a UV torch which, when shone onto the poster, revealed the time, date, and Twitch channel for this week's stream.

See for yourself below:

(Image credit: Techland)

The package also contained a note, which reads as follows:

"Hello, survivor!

Remember Harran?

Of course you do. But all that - that was just the beginning… Now The City is our refuge, and it needs your help.

Want to know more?

You will, but you'll have to hunt. I had to hide the info - this place isn't safe. Track down the clues and remember, it's all for your eyes only. This message cannot fall into the wrong hands.

You're our last chance, survivor!"

After going dark for over a year, Techland have been more transparent on the development of Dying Light 2 in 2021, though the studio has yet to announce a release date for the game, despite first revealing it back at E3 2018.

That could be about to change this Thursday, so be sure to stick with GamesRadar+ to find out all the latest Dying Light 2 news as soon as it arrives.

