Dune: Timothee Chalamet reveals he only did "two scenes on a green screen" for Denis Villeneuve's epic

Dune is coming. Denis Villeneuve's take on the sci-fi epic will soon be launching onto the big screen, and the scope looks to be enormous. The cast alone includes a who's who of Hollywood actors, including Oscar Isaac, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendeya, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and more. Phew.

With the first Dune trailer now out in the wild, we also have some quotes from the cast regarding filming the upcoming movie. Chalamet, in particular, made some particularly interesting comments, revealing that – despite the huge set pieces and science fiction imagery – they shot minimal scenes in front of green screen.

"You feel the environment, specifically for [my] role of Paul," he said. "I think I did two scenes on a green screen. It's literally two scenes I did on a green screen and, besides that, everything else was practical."

Villeneuve added: "For me, one condition I had to shoot the movie was that I wanted to shoot in the real desert. My argument was that they didn't shoot Jaws in a swimming pool. The title is Dune; we needed to be in the real environment so we will be inspired by the infinity."

Ferguson was also on hand to discuss the shoot. "The way that it was shot, it was quite an intense shoot," she said. "Taught me an incredible amount about myself. and the desert. It's so big. It's basically Mother Nature engulfing you and going you mean nothing. It takes away the ego. "

"This was a special project in reminding us of the things that get in the way of connecting and communal, you know, communal bliss," Brolin added, while Momoa said: "This film set the bar in how I want to have my career go. Working with Denis and this level of actors I learned so much every day. And I laugh constantly, I felt beautiful in this film."

"This whole thing has been a magical experience and to be a part of something that felt this massive but also just feels like another literally another world, it is very special," Zendeya said.

Dune reaches cinemas this December. In the meantime, check out the best sci-fi movies of all time.