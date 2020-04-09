DualSense report from Bethesda's Pete Hines: "You sort of immediately forget about a PS4 controller"

The first reports from outside of Sony on how it feels to use the DualSense, the newly revealed PS5 controller , are starting to emerge.

Bethesda senior vice president of global marketing and communications Pete Hines shared some of his early impressions from using a DualSense on his personal Twitter account . Hines noted that he got to try out both the controller's overall haptic feedback, which Sony said could help convey the feeling of the "slow grittiness of driving a car through mud", and the adaptive triggers.

I've gotten to try the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on this thing and was very impressed. I think games are gonna do some really cool things with them. https://t.co/zZQJrTHfl6April 8, 2020

Granted, Pete Hines probably wouldn't ever say anything particularly critical about the upcoming product of one of his company's most important partners. That's bad business. But he also could have just followed the age old mantra of "if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all."

It's encouraging to see Hines sharing his excitement about the controller while the rest of us non-Sony-partners wait to get our hands on it. And he certainly did seem excited, especially in a followup answer to a question from a fan:

You sort of immediately forget about a PS4 controller. I went back and forth between them and you immediately just want to use the PS5.April 9, 2020

While we haven't gotten to try it yet, the GamesRadar team also shared our reactions to the DualSense after it was first revealed . I was pretty cool on it at the time, and I think I've warmed slightly since then. Only slightly - it still reminds me of a strappy tank top in a way that I'm not entirely comfortable with. I'm glad to see PlayStation trying new things, whatever shape they may take. Ideally not boomerang-shaped, though.