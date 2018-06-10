Drop everything you’re doing and watch this Dying Light 2 E3 2018 trailer right now

You can insert all your *It's happening!* gif right here, folks, because Dying Light 2 is real, and it looks absolutely fantastic. The sequel to Techland's first-person shooter/action adventure game from 2015 was announced at Microsoft's E3 press conference, as one of 15 E3 2018 game reveals during Xbox's spectacular briefing.

Set roughly 15 years after the events of the first game, Dying Light 2 continues the freerunning, zombie-slaying antics of the original Dying Light, with an expanded scope, new setting(s), and a revamped parkour system. But don't take my word for its brilliance, have a look at the trailer below, which shows off some off that juicy new gameplay you're almost definitely craving for at this point.

Narrative designer Chris Avellone (of Prey and Fallout fame) took to the stage to explain a little bit more about what Dying Light 2 will entail for both newcomers and veterans to the series, alongside yet more direct footage of the game in action.

"Dying Light 2 will be the first in its genre where choices will have genuine consequences in the game itself", explained Avellone, "from how it looks, how it plays, to the events that occur, everything in the game world will change depending on your decisions."

Avellone's words were proven true by the on-screen demo of Dying Light 2, where a story mission was shown to have branching narratives depending on how the player responded to events, either with bloodlust or diplomacy.

Techland look to be focusing on making its world feel more alive and reactive, with a tooth-in-nail sense of survival-based challenge, alongside everything you loved from the original game; the smooth parkour controls, unique day-night cycle, and so on.

No firm release date was given for Dying Light 2, but hopefully a 2019 launch window isn't out of the picture for this much anticipated sequel, and you can expect a release for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

For all your E3 updates, check out our E3 2018 schedule for updates on all the press conferences, and when they'll be taking place.