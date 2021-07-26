Doctor Who season 13 gets first trailer as Game of Thrones star joins cast

A new Doctor Who season 13 teaser has premiered at the show's Comic-Con@Home panel.

The new trailer doesn't give much away about the next instalment of the BBC sci-fi series, but it does give us a glimpse of a new character – it was also announced during the panel that Jacob Anderson, who's best known for playing Grey Worm in Game of Thrones, will be joining the new season in a recurring role. Anderson will play a character called Vinder, who joins forces with the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her companions in their biggest adventure across time and space to date.

"The Doctor has been a part of my life forever, from watching and rewatching the serials on VHS as a kid and being terrified, to unexpectedly finding my eyes watering when the Tenth Doctor said "I don't want to go", I always wanted to live in the Whoniverse," Anderson said. "Not only has a lifelong dream of mine now been fulfilled, but to be playing a character as fun, adventurous, and dynamic as Vinder is the cherry on top. This is very cool."

Alongside Whittaker's Doctor, Anderson will be joining companions Mandip Gill, who plays Yaz, and newcomer John Bishop, who's set to play a character called Dan. Season 13 is still in production, but it's expected to start airing later this year. This season is set to be a little different, however, as it won't follow the usual "monster of the week" format. Instead, it's set to tell one story over the course of its eight episodes. If the trailer is anything to go by, though, it looks like we can expect the same level of high energy and action-packed adventure as previous seasons.

Anderson rose to prominence for his role in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones – his character, Grey Worm, was the commander of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) army and the love interest of Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). Doctor Who will be his first recurring small screen role since Game of Thrones finished in 2019.