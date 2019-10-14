Disney unveils huge list of everything coming to Disney Plus - prepare to be overwhelmed

Were you busy wondering exactly what’s coming to the Disney Plus streaming service? Wonder no more. The House of Mouse has confirmed everything arriving on the US version; ranging from obscure ‘60s films to modern-day classics, and even some superhero cartoons.

The full list can be gleaned below by unspooling the entire Twitter thread posted today by the Disney+ account. Scrolling through on Twitter may be a pain but it goes to show just how far your $7 a month will go.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWTOctober 14, 2019

Roll call: the likes of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Captain Marvel are joined by Disney classics such as Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, and Pinocchio. Dotted throughout are some of the more obscure components of its back catalogue, including ones acquired from Marvel and Fox. Justin Morgan Had a Horse, anyone?

Small-screen superheroes also get their due: the ‘70s Spider-Woman series is there, plus the lauded ‘90s X-Men Animated Series. There are also several Spider-Man TV shows swinging onto Disney Plus come November 12.

The list just keeps on going, too. Finding Nemo; The Simpsons; Darkwing Duck; Aladdin; High School Musical. It’s essentially every magical moment from your childhood rolled into one complete package. Check out the attached video to see some of the Disney Plus highlights if you don’t have time to go through the literal hundreds of shows and movies that have been announced.

And… breathe. With just under a month to go, it’s probably a good idea to start block booking out entire weekends and holidays. There are thousands of hours here alone, without taking into account The Mandalorian and the ream of new Marvel TV shows making their way onto Disney Plus.

