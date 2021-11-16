Disney Melee Mania is a 3v3 MOBA where Buzz Lightyear can fight Elsa

Disney Melee Mania is a new 3v3, MOBA-style brawler that lets your favorite Disney and Pixar characters beat the licensing rights out of each other.

Disney Melee Mania will be exclusive to Apple Arcade, the tech giant's subscription-based mobile game library. Developer Mighty Bear Games, previously known for the cartoonish battle royale game Butter Royale, said in a tweet that the game will arrive "soon."

Not unlike the recently-released Pokemon Unite, another MOBA leveraging a big name and iconic characters, Disney Melee Mania was specifically designed with short matches in mind – even shorter than Pokemon Unite's, in fact, at just five minutes. Matches seem to be a mix of team fights and objectives, with "multiple modes and challenges" apparently shaking up the rules. "Players will need to score the most points possible — or defeat the opposing team as many times as they can — for a chance at victory," says Apple Arcade senior director Alex Rofman.

Head in the game? Disney and Pixar's holo-arena awaits in #DisneyMeleeMania ⭐️Coming soon to @AppleArcade! https://t.co/QF62cs1cRG pic.twitter.com/uwVMUCa7VzNovember 15, 2021 See more

This seems like one of those games that pretty much does what it says on the tin: drop teams of Disney and Pixar characters into pitched combat. Disney Melee Mania will launch with 12 characters, and Apple says more characters will be added regularly. They've all got a suite of abilities based on their canonical powers and unlockable cosmetics.

Six characters have been explicitly announced for Disney Melee Mania so far, and a few others have appeared in screenshots and early gameplay footage. Here's how the (potentially subject-to-change) roster looks so far:

Wreck-it Ralph (Wreck-It Ralph)

Elsa (Frozen)

Mickey Mouse (Steamboat Willie, technically)

Frozone (The Incredibles)

Moana (Moana)

Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story)

Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)

Bing Bong (Inside Out)