Dick Grayson's heart is on the line - literally - in Nightwing #80

Dick Grayson is back in Blüdhaven and back in action as Nightwing after recovering from the gunshot wound to his head that left him going by the name 'Ric' while suffering amnesia for a few years. But it seems in May 18's upcoming Nightwing #80, a new villain will threaten an entirely different one of Dick Grayson's vital organs - his heart.

(Image credit: DC)

DC has released a preview of Nightwing #80, which pits Dick Grayson against Heartless - a killer who is literally stealing the hearts of the people of Blüdhaven for some nefarious, unknown purpose.

"Dick Grayson's always had a big heart," reads DC's solicitation for Nightwing #80. "From protecting those persecuted by bullies in his youth, to combating evil alongside Batman as Robin, to pledging his newly inherited wealth to enriching Blüdhaven as Nightwing - his kindness and generosity have always guided his life."

"But now a new villain stalks the back alleys of Blüdhaven, removing the hearts of the city's most vulnerable," it continues. "Who is this terrifying new menace named Heartless, and will he be able to resist plucking out the biggest heart in all of Blüdhaven? Read this (literally) heart-wrenching issue to find out!"

Here's a gallery of interior pages:

(Image credit: DC)

Oddly enough, this won't be the first time one of Batman's allies has had their literal heart threatened to make a metaphorical statement. Back in 2009's 'Heart of Hush,' eponymous villain Hush managed to surgically remove Selina Kyle's heart and hold it for ransom - not such a subtle attack on Batman considering his on-again-off-again romance with Selina.

Whether anything like that is on the menu when Nightwing goes up against heartless remains to be seen - though as we said, Dick hasn't had such great luck with maintaining his vital organs in recent years.

Nightwing #80 from writer Tom Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo is due out May 18.

