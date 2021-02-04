Destruction AllStars split screen: Is it possible to play local multiplayer?

As is the case with any online game people are wondering if Destruction AllStars split screen is possible. After all, local multiplayer would make sense right? Destruction AllStars is inherently a party game, very similar to Rocket League which offers split screen functionality, and easy to jump in and out of for just a quick game here and there. If you're hoping to play local multiplayer, whether that's co-op or versus, we've got the details on Destruction AllStars split screen right here.

Is there a Destruction AllStars split screen mode?

(Image credit: Sony)

We won't beat around the bush any longer; unfortunately, there is no Destruction AllStars split screen or local multiplayer mode in the game. There has been no word from the developers either on whether split screen could come to Destruction AllStars later down the line, but if it's something enough people request, it could certainly arrive with a future update.

This means the only way to play with friends in Destruction AllStars is via online play, so both players will need to have separate PS5 consoles with PS Plus. You can invite friends from the main menu, but you'll only be able to play the two team modes – Carnado and Stockpile – together. Mayhem and Gridfall are free-for-all playlists, so cannot be searched for while partying up with other players. This is likely to stop any form of co-operation in the non-team based modes, because that would make it unfair on any of the other players in the lobby. If Destruction AllStars split screen is announced in future however, we'll be sure to update this guide.