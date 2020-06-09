Destiny 2's future revealed: here's everything from Bungie's big June 9 presentation

Bungie's June 9 Destiny 2 stream was a whopper of a reveal, not only launching a surprise dungeon for Season 11 but also outlining the next three years of expansion. It's a lot to take in, so we've collected the most important announcements below, with links to more detailed breakdowns. Before that, though, it's important to remember how Bungie began its stream: with a moment of silence for George Floyd and a Black Lives Matter tribute which encouraged viewers to find ways to support the movement.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

(Image credit: Bungie)

The next big expansion is Destiny 2: Beyond Light , coming September 22. It will kick off Year 4 of Destiny 2, which will feature four more seasons of content. It comes with a new icy destination called Europa, where you, Eris Morn, the Drifter, and the Exo Stranger will work to overcome a new Fallen antagonist: Eramis, the Kell of Darkness. Europa is also home to a new raid in the Deep Stone Crypt. Beyond Light will also introduce Stasis, a new energy type fueled by the Darkness which will add new subclasses for all classes.

The Witch Queen and Lightfall

Beyond Light is more than just the next expansion; it's also the first expansion in a trilogy of releases which will set the pace for Destiny 2 for the next three years. After Beyond Light in 2020, we'll get The Witch Queen in 2021 and Lightfall in 2022. This is the first time Bungie's revealed multiple expansions ahead of time, and it's the first set of directly connected expansions in the game's history.

The Destiny Content Vault

(Image credit: Bungie)

To reinforce its long-term commitment to Destiny 2, Bungie announced a new system of content rotation called the Destiny Content Vault. The studio will use this system to remove old, underplayed content from Destiny 2 and replace it with new content, both from expansions, seasons, and from Destiny 1. Yes, activities and destinations from the original Destiny are coming to Destiny 2 , starting with the Cosmodrome this September, and the Vault of Glass raid later in Year 4.

The Prophecy

Season 11, the Season of Arrivals, started with a bang thanks to a surprise dungeon called Prophecy . It dives into the lore of the Nine, it's got super trippy art and music, and it looks like one of this season's cornerstone activities. Prophecy is available to all players, including New Light-only users, starting today, June 9.

Free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades