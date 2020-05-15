Destiny 2 Xur May 15 location and Exotics: Where is Xur May 15 - May 19?

The Destiny 2 Xur May 15 location is on Io up in Giant's Scar. Land at the northeast point, head through the cabal drill facility, and hug the left wall until you come to a cave. You'll find Xur inside. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday, May 19.

Here's everything Xur is selling this weekend:

Exotic Weapon - D.A.R.C.I.: this sniper rifle marks targets shortly after they enter its sights, and it deals more critical damage to marked targets. Before snipers were nerfed, D.A.R.C.I. was a contender for burst DPS, but with the nerfs, it loses to several other weapons, and its overall damage can't compete with Whisper of the Worm. It's still good for measuring distances with its scope, though.

Hunter Exotic - The Sixth Coyote: gain a second dodge charge. The Sixth Coyote is one of the most basic Hunter Exotics out there, and while it can make dodge builds more forgiving to play, it doesn't advance your play style in any meaningful way. As such, it's usually overlooked in favor of more flavorful exotics like Dragon's Shadow.

Titan Exotic - Dunemarchers: increases sprint speed and builds a static charge while sprinting that applies arc chain damage to your next melee attack. Dunemarchers are low-key bananas in both PvE and PvP simply because they stack with Shoulder Charge, turning the attack into a mini missile capable of wiping entire groups of enemies. Buy them if you don't already have them.

Warlock Exotic - Claws of Ahamkara: gain a second melee charge. This Exotic is similar to The Sixth Coyote in that it technically works for melee builds, but it doesn't actually add anything new or exciting to them. Nezarec's Sin is a much better alternative for Voidwalker, Crown of Tempests trumps it for Stormcaller, and Dawnblade is honestly better off with the Karnstein Armlets.

