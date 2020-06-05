Destiny 2 Xur June 5 location and Exotics: Where is Xur June 5 - June 9?

The Destiny 2 Xur June 5 Xur location is down on Titan. Head to the Rig and look for Xur in a small room northwest of the landing zone on the outer wall. He'll be around until reset time on Tuesday, June 9 - which happens to be the last day of Season 10.

Here's everything Xur is selling this weekend. Remember that even if you already own all of these Exotics, you can still buy them again for a better stat roll.

Exotic weapon - Suros Regime: can swap between two firing modes, one that fires faster as you hold the trigger, and one that fires slower but deals more damage per shot. Kills with the bottom half of the magazine have a chance to heal you. Suros Regime is still one of the best auto rifles in the game, especially in PvP, so if you don't have it already, be sure to pick it up.

Hunter Exotic - ST0MP-EE5: increases sprint speed, slide distance, and jump height. ST0MP-EE5 boots are a bit tough to evaluate in that they're a neutral Exotic that only changes your movement speed, but if your build doesn't require a specific ability-enabling Exotic, it's hard to go wrong. The movement buffs are very noticeable, especially during speed runs or jump puzzles, and they make escaping or ambushing players in PvP much easier.

Titan Exotic - Stronghold: maxes guard on swords, and heals you when you block a shot right before it lands. If you like swords, Stronghold is the Exotic for you. Swords are still a bit awkward in Destiny 2, but with the right build, they can put in some real work. Stronghold is basically an entire build in one Exotic, and it gives swords some real defensive utility.

Warlock Exotic - Claws of Ahamkara: gain a second melee charge. The Claws of Ahamkara lag behind virtually all other melee-based Warlock Exotics simply because they don't actually change or benefit your melee ability. They give you another charge, sure, but once you use that charge too, you're back to square one. Exotics that recharge or augment your melee ability are better in almost every situation.

Destiny 2 was recently confirmed for next-gen consoles.