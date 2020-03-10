Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy preview reveals new mods, Hunter Exotic, and more

Ahead of the launch of Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy, Bungie has released a gameplay preview showing off some new activities and rewards, including Artifact mods and a new Exotic.

The preview's big hitters - Rasputin's Bunkers, Trials of Osiris, Seraph Towers - have already been seen, but there are some new details buried in there too. This video gives us our first proper look at the new seasonal Artifact, the Warmind Khanjali, as well as some Artifact and seasonal mods. The new Artifact mods revolve around swords, sidearms, and SMGs, while the seasonal mods use a new mechanic tied to Warmind Cells. Here are all the individual mods that were shown:

Passive Guard (class item, 6 cost): receive less damage from combatants that are close to you while you are wielding a sword.

(class item, 6 cost): receive less damage from combatants that are close to you while you are wielding a sword. Soul of the Praxic Fire (class item, 6 cost): activating solar class abilities grants an overshield and increases the cooldown of your class ability.

(class item, 6 cost): activating solar class abilities grants an overshield and increases the cooldown of your class ability. Tyrant's Surge (seasonal mod, 6 cost): defeating a combatant with a Seventh Seraph weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell. Multiple copies of this mod do not stack. Dealing damage with Arc melee, Super, and grenade abilities spawns a Warmind Cell.

(seasonal mod, 6 cost): defeating a combatant with a Seventh Seraph weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell. Multiple copies of this mod do not stack. Dealing damage with Arc melee, Super, and grenade abilities spawns a Warmind Cell. Power of Rasputin (seasonal mod, 4 cost Void): defeating a combatant with a Seventh Seraph weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell. Multiple copies of this mod do not stack. You gain a bonus to weapon damage against enemies that are near warmind cells.

(seasonal mod, 4 cost Void): defeating a combatant with a Seventh Seraph weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell. Multiple copies of this mod do not stack. You gain a bonus to weapon damage against enemies that are near warmind cells. Grasp of the Warmind (seasonal mod, 3 cost Void): defeating a combatant with a Seventh Seraph weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell. Multiple copies of this mod do not stack. You can pick up, carry, and throw Warmind Cells. Once thrown, a Warmind Cell cannot be picked up again.

We also got a glimpse at a new Hunter Exotic coming in the Season of the Worthy, Raiju's Harness. Here's its Exotic perk, Mobius Conduit: "While your Whirlwind Guard Super is active, guarding consumes less Super energy and you can press LB + RB to deactivate Whirlwind Guard early and save Super energy." This sounds like a Hunter version of the Geomag Stabilizers, which is pretty cool.

Additionally, Bungie confirmed that, as many players suspected, the Nightfall Strike is getting a new difficulty tier called Grandmaster, which sits at a whopping 1060 Power. The new Power cap is 1,000, with Pinnacle gear going up to 1,010, so this difficulty ought to be plenty brutal even for hardcore players.