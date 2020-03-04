Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy armor: check out all the new gear coming next season

Destiny 2's next season starts on March 10, and among other things, the Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy armor looks fantastic. We've already seen three full armor sets - well, two base and one ornament, but who's counting - each from different activities, and even after the stellar seasonal armor in the Season of Dawn, it looks like these sets will up the fashion end-game yet again.

Seasonal armor

(Image credit: Bungie)

The main Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy armor, Seventh Seraph, starts out as a fairly dull, dark, and matte getup. It looks like this armor will drop from Rasputin-adjacent activities like the Seraph Tower and Seraph Bunkers, as well as the season pass itself. In fact, if you purchase the season pass, you'll instantly receive a full set of Seventh Seraph armor for every class at the start of the season.

(Image credit: Bungie)

That's just the base form of the seasonal armor, mind you. Once you level your season pass and unlock those armor ornaments, Seventh Seraph gains a distinct Russian theme, almost as if it was ripped out of the Cosmodrome Golden Age. Between the Hunter helmet, the Titan belt, and the Warlock collar, these ornaments bear a striking resemblance to military uniforms, and we haven't even mentioned the olive green. Speaking of which, it'll be interesting to see how these sets take shaders. The green is nice, but those gold accents are begging for some darker colors to make them pop. To be fair, it feels like most anything will look good on this armor - barring the watermelon shader, obviously.

Trials of Osiris armor

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris will kick off on March 13 and return every weekend, giving players a chance to earn Trials weapons and armor. The Egyptian-themed Trials sets from the original Destiny are back, and they look as stunning as ever. From the Warlock Anubis helm to the Hunter scarab cloak to the Titan Ra helm, these sets are both utterly gorgeous and totally unique. Nevermind the gold-and-turquoise color scheme; nothing else in Destiny 2 has this kind of profile or motif. The best part is that you can add more flare to these sets by completing a flawless Trials card and unlocking glowing ornaments, not unlike the hard mode ornaments for Leviathan armor.

Guardian Games armor?

The content calendar for the Season of the Worthy shows that a new event called the Guardian Games will kick off on April 21 and run through May 11, during which time players will be able to earn new Legendary armor. We haven't seen how this armor looks in-game just yet, as Bungie is keeping more content close to its chest this season, but we do know the Guardian Games will add some more options for the fashion-minded.