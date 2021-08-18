Destiny 2 Season 15 mods – new Holster mods, nerfed Warmind Cells, and Champion mods

The incoming Destiny 2 Season 15 mods will shake up the weapon meta with the addition of a new set of Champion mods, rebalances for existing armor mods, and an entirely new type of Holster mod for leg armor. Even though Destiny Season 15 is right around the corner, very little is actually known in terms of its story and new content. However, you will be able to learn more by watching Bungie’s Witch Queen reveal stream on August 24 and playing the new season when it launches later that day. For now, let us guide you through everything we know about how Destiny 2 Season 15 mods are changing with the new season.

Destiny 2 Season 15 adds a new holster mod

(Image credit: Bungie)

With Destiny 2 Season 15 mods Bungie is making some significant changes to aspects of the armor mods system, including the addition of new Holster mods for leg armor. Holster mods will steadily reload stowed weapons of a certain type over time, a bit like a slower but general-purpose version of the Auto-Loading Holster weapon perk. Bungie has not released any specific details on the mod type, such as energy costs, reload rate, etc. However, we assume that stowing a weapon with a relevant holster mod equipped on your armor will cause that weapon to start reloading one bullet at a time from your reserves after a short delay.

Like other weapon-related armor mods, Holster mods are available for lots of different weapon types. These are: Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Scout Rifles, Hand Cannons, Sidearms, SMGs, Shotguns, Fusion Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Trace Rifles, Machine Guns, heavy ammo Grenade Launchers, and Linear Fusion Rifles. Rocket Launchers, special ammo Grenade Launchers, and Bows can only have one shot loaded at a time, so they do not get Holster mods. Bunge has also specifically noted that the Exotic Hand Cannon Eriana’s Vow will not be compatible with the Hand Cannon Holster mod.

Destiny Ammo Finder and Scavenger mods are changing

(Image credit: Bungie)

These ammo-related mods are extremely useful across PvE and PvP in Destiny 2, and Bungie is trying to readjust the game’s ammo economy to shake things up a bit. Ammo Finder mods, which give players a chance to find more ammo bricks for a chosen weapon type, are getting a small buff in Season 15. They will give players an increased chance to get extra ammo bricks on primary weapon kills, and an even higher chance on Exotic primary weapon kills. Meanwhile, Scavenger mods, which increase the amount of ammo received from an ammo brick, will no longer be stackable in Season 15. If you have been stacking Scavenger mods, you will at least have a free slot on your leg armor to experiment with the new Holster mods in Season 15.

A new set of Destiny Champion mods will be available

(Image credit: Bungie)

A new season in Destiny 2 means a new Seasonal Artifact and a new set of Champions mods contained within. We hope you’re ready to deal with a lot of Unstoppable Champions in Season 15 as the available Champions mods will be: Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle, Overload Bow, Unstoppable Pulse Rifle, Unstoppable Sidearm, and Unstoppable Fusion Rifle and Linear Fusion Rifle. Each mod costs one energy to slot, except for Unstoppable Fusion Rifle and Linear Fusion Rifle which costs six and will probably be available in a higher tier of the Seasonal Artifact. Bungie has also strongly suggested in a tweet that Overload Sword would be returning too.

With such an emphasis on Unstoppable and Overload Champion mods, it seems like Season 15 will heavily involve the Taken as this is the only enemy type that does not have some form of Barrier Champion. Much like last year’s Season of Arrivals, which saw the Darkness finally begin its full invasion of the Solar System, Season 15 might finally reveal Savathûn and her grand plan before it gets set in motion with the Witch Queen expansion in 2022.

The Destiny 2Traction mod is getting removed

(Image credit: Bungie)

With Traction getting removed, Bungie is improving controller sensitivity and other movement-based options to compensate. Any controller players will now get an extra 10 sensitivity options, on top of the base 10, meaning the maximum sensitivity can now go as high as 20. Bungie is also adding an ADS sensitivity modifier option which will let players adjust their aiming sensitivity to be as low as half their normal sensitivity or as high as 1.5 times. Finally, Season 15 will also see a sprint turn speed scalar option, which sounds like it will let players decide on their Guardian’s turning speed while sprinting with allowed values of 0.3 to 0.8.

For anyone that does not know, Traction is an armor mod that grants a tighter turn radius while sprinting. Because Destiny 2 has a relatively low controller sensitivity, especially when sprinting, Traction was almost essential in the Crucible’s PvP modes for controller players as it allowed them to be much more agile.

Warmind Cells and a few mods are getting nerfed

(Image credit: Bungie)

Warmind Cells have been incredibly strong in PvE activities for over a year, so Bungie are finally reining them in a bit, as well as a couple of the Warmind Cell armor mods. The base Warmind Cell explosion and effect range is being reduced from 10m down to 6m and the explosion damage range is being reduced from 400-200 to 250-50.

In terms of Warmind Cell mods, Global Reach – a vital mod that increases the explosion and effect radius of cells – is getting its energy cost increased from one to three, and its effect radius reduced from 20m to 10m. Another popular mod, Wrath of Rasputin, which allows players to generate Warmind Cells with Solar splash damage final blows as well as the normal Warmind weapon kills, is getting the additional Solar damage range reduced from 200-100 to 100-25. Finally, the suppression effect from the Cellular Suppression mod is getting its duration reduced from three seconds to two seconds. These are some pretty significant nerfs, but they should hopefully encourage Destiny 2 players to experiment with other mod types and be more inventive with their builds.

A couple of Destiny 2 Elemental Well mods are getting buffed:

(Image credit: Bungie)

Two Elemental Well armor mods will be getting buffs in Destiny 2 Season 15 to make them a bit more useful. The Elemental Armaments mod normally gives players an increasing chance to spawn a well with each weapon kill that matches the element type of your Subclass. In Season 15, this chance will increase even further based on the tier of the defeated enemy, so minibosses are more likely to spawn wells than typical rank-and-file enemies. The Font of Might mod grants players increased weapon damage of the same element as their Subclass when they pick up an Elemental Well that also matches their Subclass element. Both the duration and damage bonus are getting improved, with the duration increasing to 10 seconds and the damage bonus increasing from 10% to 25%.

Given that Bungie seems to be trying to bring Elemental Wells up to the level of Warmind Cells with some cautious mod buffs, Destiny 2 players should definitely check these mods out. If you want to get them all, you have until the end of Season 15 as the previous year’s activities will go away with Season 16. The current Elemental Well mods can be unlocked by increasing your reputation with the War Table and Splicer Servitor in the HELM.

