Destiny 2 PC cheat service has been shut down by Bungie

A cheat service served with a cease and desist demand from Destiny 2 developer Bungie says that while it won't comment on the justification of the claims, it has "decided to comply with this demand regardless".

PerfectAim's Destiny 2 bundle – which is listed as being "undetected" by Bungie and included "aimbot, wallhack, teleport and other cheats" – enabled players on PC to see through walls and remove impediments like weapon recoil for a monthly fee.

However, now – a year to the day since it launched – PC players that usually use the system to cheat will find the service is now "no longer available".

"A claim has been made by Bungie, Inc. suggesting that this product violates the game's license agreement," says a message on the Perfect Aim website which prevents the cheat from being purchased (thanks, PC Gamer ). "Furthermore, a demand was made that we cease and desist from selling this product.

"We won't comment on whether these claims are justified or not, but have decided to comply with this demand regardless. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers."

ICYMI, the new raid in Destiny 2: Beyond Light will open on November 21, 11 days after the expansion itself kicks off on November 10. The world-first raid race will begin at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

Bungie – specifically community manager David "Deej" Dague," who announced he's leaving the studio on November 6 – outlined the raid time table in a new blog post and as expected, the Beyond Light raid launch will build on the rules of previous world-first races.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Destiny 2 will arrive on December 8 .