Destiny 2: Beyond Light trailer takes players to the icy moon of Europa

Destiny 2: Beyond Light's launch trailer is here, showing off an icy world on one of Jupiter's moons where players can fight with the power of Light.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is set to take place after the Season of Arrivals, the eleventh season of Destiny 2. The expansion features a dangerous force born from an ancient pyramid ship located above icy Europa, one of the moons of Jupiter. The Exo Stranger calls upon the Drifter and Eris Morn to go to the moon, with Exo Stranger claiming she comes from a world where the Darkness has won. She has returned to the present to help undo this victory.

The trailer shows off lush, icy scenes from Europa and features some spectacular footage that combines cinematics and gameplay. Players can look forward to both first-person and third-person shooting in PvE and PvP gameplay. On top of that, you'll be taking up the role of a Guardian using the power of Light that allows them to be regenerated and grants them superhuman strength. The trailer shows off a variety of scenes and characters, with the cold surroundings bringing the frosty world of Europa to life.

The expansion will also see five of the game's destinations put into the Destiny Content Vault, while Europa and the Earth's Cosmodrone from the original Destiny will be added.

After being initially announced in June, Beyond Light was originally set to be released on September 22, but was delayed due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic. It's set to be the fifth expansion for Destiny 2, now due for release on November 10.