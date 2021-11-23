Deathloop wins coveted Critics' Choice Award at the Golden Joysticks 2021

Deathloop, the latest title from developer Arkane, has been crowned the Critics' Choice for the 2021 Golden Joystick Awards.

Launching in September on PC and as a timed console exclusive on PS5, Deathloop put players in the shoes of Colt, an assassin tasked with taking out eight targets in a single day. Until he - and thus you - figure out how to do that, the day will just keep repeating infinitely, allowing you to learn about each target's movements, discover various ways to take them out, and how best to move around the world.

With the day split up into four distinct time zones, and the game's world of Blackreef itself also divided into four districts, it's mainly about figuring out where to be and when in order to find the perfect assassination route.

In our four-and-a-half star review, we praised Deathloop for not being what we expected it to be, and for the fact it "seemed to challenge expectations without reservation".

"It's a murder mystery that's suspended in a time loop. It's a first-person shooter that features a shotgun that can transform into a rifle. It's a sci-fi spy adventure that's stuck in the '70s. It's all of these things and none of them at all," wrote Josh West. "My impression of Deathloop seemed to shift with every passing hour and, as a result, it's difficult to not be impressed – if not thoroughly enthralled – with what Arkane has pieced together here. It's different, it's stylish, it's new. You won't play anything else quite like Deathloop for a very long time."

Deathloop is playable now as a timed exclusive on PS5, as well as on PC.