Ryan Reynolds shares Deadpool 2's hidden Indiana Jones reference

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has shared a blink-and-you'll-miss-it homage to a certain explorer that you might have missed watching the first time around.

The actor shared the side by side images on his Instagram story, in which Deadpool runs towards a taxi (and the camera) flaying his arms and being followed by an angry mob. Reynolds shared the shot – in which he screams for Dopinder (Karan Soni) to start the car and make a swift getaway – crediting Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark as being the inspiration for its composition. The Deadpool movies are well known for making various pop culture references, so this is another fun easter egg to add to the book.

Reynold's Instagram stories have sadly disappeared due to the 24-hour limit, but you can watch the Deadpool clip in question right here.

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

We're sure you're wondering when we'll get to see some more of the Merc with the Mouth on the big screen, but there's sadly no word yet. Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, things have been very up in the air when it comes to a Deadpool 3 or a possible X-Force movie. Ryan Reynolds told our sister publication Total Film, "It’s just all so new with it being over at Marvel now, and, you know, figuring out the ins and outs as much as I can, from where I sit. We’ll see."

"Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we’ll certainly see."

Elsewhere in mutant news, The New Mutants might finally leave production hell and hit screens soon, depending on the situation regarding cinemas and the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie, which tells the story of young mutants in a frightening conversion facility, is slated for August 28. Check out more upcoming superhero movies in 2020 and beyond.