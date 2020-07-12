Deadly Premoniton 2 publisher declares the development team is "working on" those tech issues

Deadly Premonition 2 publisher Rising Star Games has confirmed the team is "constantly working on" issues that have been plaguing the sequel's recent release on Nintendo Switch.

A follow-up to the cult hit that released over a decade ago now, Deadly Premonition 2 was highly-anticipated, but since its release on Friday, social media has been full of complaints from unhappy fans troubled by the game's poor performance, with Reddit threads sharing anything from "progression bugs" to claims the game is "totally unplayable" .

"Thank you all for your feedback regarding Deadly Premonition 2!" publisher Rising Star Games tweeted the day before the game released on July 10, 2020, but after numerous disappointing reviews went live. "We would like to officially clarify that the development team are constantly working on improving the title and patches are in the works. More news soon!"

Deadly Premonition 2 creator Hidetaka 'Swery' Suehiro has also commented on the issues affecting the sequel, confirming in a live stream broadcast just before the game was released that he's going to "fight with the producer to get something done at some point after the game's release" (thanks, Nintendo Life ).

Deadly Premonition 2 – which was originally announced last September – is available both digitally on the Nintendo eShop and as a physical release. Set in modern-day Boston, it introduces new characters in the form of new FBI agents, but also gives us the chance to travel back in time and reprise the role of fan-favourite York from the original game.