Deadly Premonition 2's latest patch has made the outdoor framerate "so much better now"

If you've been holding off picking up Swery's Deadly Premonition 2, I have good news - a new patch for the beleaguered sequel seems to have addressed some of the Switch game's framerate and performance issues.

"Holy sh!t the frame rate outdoors is night and day," wrote the OP in a Reddit thread that confirmed the patch was now out (thanks, MyNintendoNews). "It’s so much better now. I still get micro stutters outside but the frame rate itself is so much better. Anyone else noticing anything else?"

"Definitely an improvement though performance and load times are still what some people might call inexcusably poor," replied another player. "It's playable now though! I've been waiting for a patch like this to continue my playthrough, so I'm excited to dive back in."

"I used to be unable to progress after completing a mini-game (blocked when the score was on screen), but I've managed to pass one with no issue," added another . "I can't say if it's fixed for sure, but it seems to be."

A follow-up to the cult hit that released over a decade ago now, Deadly Premonition 2 was highly-anticipated, but since its release last month, social media has been full of complaints from unhappy fans troubled by the game's poor performance , with Reddit threads sharing anything from "progression bugs" to claims the game is "totally unplayable". Shortly after its release, Deadly Premonition 2 publisher Rising Star Games confirmed the team was "constantly working on" issues that have plagued the sequel's recent release on Nintendo Switch.

Deadly Premonition 2 creator Hidetaka 'Swery' Suehiro also commented on the issues affecting the sequel, confirming in a live stream broadcast just before the game was released that he was going to "fight with the producer to get something done at some point after the game's release".

Deadly Premonition 2 – which was originally announced last September – is available both digitally on the Nintendo eShop and as a physical release. Set in modern-day Boston, it introduces new characters in the form of new FBI agents, but also gives us the chance to travel back in time and reprise the role of fan-favourite York from the original game.