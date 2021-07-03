Dead by Deadlight celebrates 5 year anniversary by breaking its all-time concurrent user record on PC

Dead By Daylight has hit an all-new milestone: 100,000+ concurrent players on PC.

The new record comes as 105,093 were simultaneously online to get involved in the 4v1 horror's fifth-anniversary celebrations, which include a new limited-time event that runs from now until July 15, anniversary crowns, community challenges, and giveaways, too, including enough Iridescent Shards for everyone to purchase an "entire original character".

It now boasts a higher concurrent peak of players on Steam than games like Borderlands 3, Far Cry 5, and Doom Eternal.

It's probably not a coincidence that the game's current Steam sale price has been slashed, too – buy the game between now and July 14 and you'll save 40 per cent off the usual purchase price. There are also savings to be had on the game's other variations, including the Ultimate, Silent Hill, and Stranger Things editions.

ICYMI, the Resident Evil chapter of Dead by Daylight is available now, and includes new killer Nemesis and new heroes Jill and Leon, as well as the surprise debut of Chris and Claire Redfield. The Redfield siblings aren't full-fledged Survivors of their own, sadly, but are instead new Legendary Sets for Leon and Jill respectively.

The Dead by Daylight Resident Evil chapter was first revealed during Capcom's Resident Evil Showcase event back in April – and it came as somewhat of a surprise given Capcom bundled its own 4v1 survival horror game, Resident Evil: Resistance, with the Resident Evil 3 remake.

As we posited at the time, though, Dead by Daylight has become a smorgasbord of horror favorites with the aforementioned Stranger Things crossover, as well as tie-ins with Silent Hill , Evil Dead, Saw, Halloween, and more. It's hoped these updates will ensure the 4v1 horror game is sticking around well into the new console generation, and Dead by Daylight had next-gen versions ready to go when the PS5 and Xbox Series X launched at the end of 2020.

