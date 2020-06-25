DC's got some Harley Quinn news coming Friday

DC is hinting at big things ahead for Harley Quinn – in fact, they're waving a hammer in our faces and promising it's gonna hit us with some big news regarding the Clown Princess of Crime some time on Friday.
Thursday afternoon, DC tweeted an image of Harley Quinn by current Batman artist Jorge Jimenez, featuring Harley brandishing her trademark baseball bat and gigantic mallet – both seemingly spattered with blood, no less – along with Harlety's word bubbles reading "Somethin' BIG is comin' – I'm droppin' the hammer TOMORROW!" and the caption "Listen to Harley: somethin' BIG is comin'."
Harley Quinn is playing a major role in the upcoming Batman arc 'The Joker War' by writer James Tynion IV and Jimenez, which runs from Batman #95-100. In this week's Batman #93, Harley Quinn already met the Joker's new henchwoman/moll Punchline, who ended up cutting her throat and leaving her for dead.
Harley will be featured on one of a series of 'Joker War' variant covers (also by Jimenez) running through Batman #100, with Harley Quinn taking the spotlight on the variant for Batman #96 – so there's some reason to believe the announcement could tie into the events of that issue or at least 'Joker War' overall.
Harley Quinn's current ongoing series will end with August 4's #75 - the penultimate issue is coming up on July 7.
Interestingly, Jimmy Palmiotti, who co-wrote Harley Quinn's previous ongoing series with his wife Amanda Conner, also tweeted the image – perhaps supporting a favorite character, or possibly signaling his involvement with the announcement.
Check back with Newsarama on Friday, June 26 for the details of DC's Harley-centric news.