DC teases Batman: The Joker War Zone #1 September special as precursor to new John Ridley Batman title

DC is giving readers a first look at art from three stories from September 29's Batman: The Joker War Zone #1 special, featuring stories that deal with the ramifications of the current 'The Joker War' event story arc taking place in Batman and associated titles.

(Image credit: DC)

"The Clown Prince of Crime has taken control of the Wayne fortune and wages war against Batman and his allies, with Gotham City as the battleground!" reads DC's description. "Enter the 'war zone' with short stories featuring characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox and see how they’re fighting back in a city under siege! Also, the brutal full debut of the mysterious new anti-hero known as Clownhunter!

The publisher is previewing three stories from the 48-page special that show "how the war's being fought in the streets, stories with far-reaching implications for Batman and Gotham City in 2021!"

In 'Ashes of Eden' from writer Sam Johns (November’s Punchline #1) and artist Laura Braga (Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica), Poison Ivy returns to Gotham City following the events of Batman #98.

(Image credit: DC)

Batman writer and 'The Joker War' architect James Tynion IV and artist James Stokoe spotlight Gotham’s newest vigilante, Clownhunter in 'Clown Hunt,' whose appearance in Gotham City will have major ramifications for Batman beyond 'The Joker War,' according to DC.

And DC is teasing that the story 'Family Ties' by writer John Ridley and artist Olivier Coipel will be a preamble to Ridley's upcoming Batman limited series that will likely feature a Batman that is a person of color.

"When the Joker's war against Batman hits them where it hurts most, the Fox family decides it's time for them to start fighting back. All of them," reads DC's tease.

Ridley and Batman group editor Ben Abernathy will talk more about his story and its implications during the September 12 Batman: Joker War panel at the second FanDome event.

Batman: The Joker War Zone #1 also includes a Joker/Bane story by Tynion and Guillem March, as well as a Cassandra Cain/Spoiler tale from The Flash writer Joshua Williamson with artist David LaFuente.

Check out a first look at the new pages in our gallery below.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: DC)

