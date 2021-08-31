DC taps Katie Kubert to lead horror line, Fortnite and Webtoon partnerships

DC editor Katie Kubert has been promoted to senior editor, global publishing innovation - or 'team GUPPI', as some within DC refers to this group as.

"Been a long day so haven't been able to post, but yours truly is officially senior editor and Team Leader in charge of the Global Publishing Innovation Group at DC, which includes fun stuff in digital, media, audio, global, and DC Horror," Kubert tweets . "And I'm just gettin' started…"

(Image credit: DC)

Among the projects in that description is the recent and upcoming Batman/Fortnite comics, as well as the DC/Webtoon titles .

Kubert began at DC in 2009 as a pre-press coordinator and worked her way up to editor by 2014. When DC moved from New York City to Burbank, Kubert opted to stay on the East Coast and became editor of Marvel Comics' X-Men and Guardians of the Galaxy lines. After two years at the House of Ideas, Kubert relocated to California and rejoined DC as editor in 2017.

"If you have seen a DC project recently and thought 'Wow, that's cool, DC never used to do stuff like that,' the chances are good that Katie was involved," DC Black Label group editor Chris Conroy tweets about the news . "She and her group are kicking ass and she deserves to be celebrated for it."

Although 'Global Publishing Innovation Group' sounds like a new division and position, it's actually something that current DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins worked for from 2017 to 2010 as executive editor of global publishing initiatives & digital strategy.

Kubert is a third-generation comics creator, after her grandfather the legendary Joe Kubert and her uncles, creators Adam and Andy Kubert, and the cousin of creator Emma Kubert.