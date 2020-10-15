DC Future State Superman and Justice League January 2021 solicitations

DC has unveiled its advance solicitations for all the Superman and Justice League titles tying into its upcoming Future State event, which flashes forward to a set of possible futures for the DC Universe, showcasing new talent and new concepts of classic characters.

Hot on the heels of revealing the Batman family of titles that will appear as part of the January 2021 launching Future State, DC has now put forth the solicitations for all of Future State's Superman titles, including Superman of Metropolis, Kara Zor-El: Superwoman, Superman Vs. Imperious Lex, Superman/Wonder Woman, and Superman: Worlds at War – all of which place new spins on characters and concepts from the Man of Steel's mythos.

And then there's DC Future State's Justice League family of titles, which includes, of course, a Justice League title that unites the core Future State versions of Batman (his identity's still unknown), Green Lantern (Jo Mullein), Superman (John Kent), Aquawoman (Arthur Curry and Mera's daughter), Wonder Woman (Yara Flor, a brand new character), and the Flash (someone from the Multiverse), alongside titles for most of those characters.

The Justice League line also encompasses Future State looks at Swamp Thing, Teen Titans, Suicide Squad, and SHAZAM! – along with a Future State look at Legion of Super-Heroes, by current LoSH ongoing series writer Brian Michael Bendis.

Here are the solicitation text and covers for DC Future State's Superman and Justice League titles. Look for DC's full January 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

FUTURE STATE: KARA ZOR-EL, SUPERWOMAN #1

written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

card stock variant cover by ALEX GARNER

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Kara Zor-El, Superman's hot-tempered cousin, has finally found peace and purpose away from Earth and its heroes. Now known as Superwoman, she watches over the Moon and the refugees from across the galaxy who have congregated there. But all of that is about to change when a spaceship piloted by a runaway alien crash-lands and turns Kara's world upside down! Does this fugitive come in peace? Or does this arrival bring war to our hero's front door?

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN OF METROPOLIS #1

"Superman of Metropolis" written by SEAN LEWIS

"Superman of Metropolis" art by JOHN TIMMS

"The Guardian" written by SEAN LEWIS

"The Guardian" art by CULLY HAMNER

"Mister Miracle" written by BRANDON EASTON

"Mister Miracle" art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

cover by JOHN TIMMS

card stock variant cover by INHYUK LEE

card stock blank variant cover

ON SALE 1/5/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $6.99 US

Before leaving for parts unknown, Clark Kent entrusted Earth's safety to his son. Now, Jonathan Kent is Superman! Top priority for this new Superman: to protect Metropolis. When a new version of Brainiac attacks, Jon takes drastic measures—which result in the Bottle City of Metropolis! But watch out, Jon, because Supergirl is on her way, and she is not happy with your decision.

Meanwhile, in the new bottle city, a new hero has risen. Jake Jordan, the former Manhattan Guardian, came to the City of Tomorrow to start over. But he's not the only one who wants a new beginning. An anarchist calling herself Honest Mary sees this time of trouble as an opportunity for rebirth—and she'll tear down the entire city to prove her point. Does Jake have what it takes to save his new home from disasters both inside and out of the bottle? Superman's former pal Jimmy Olsen is going to make sure he does!

Finally, the current Mister Miracle, Shilo Norman, is also in the bottle, and he's looking for a way out! He'd better be careful, though, or he may end up someplace unexpected. It's a story that continues in Superman: Worlds of War #1!

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN VS. IMPERIOUS LEX #1

written by MARK RUSSELL

art by STEVE PUGH

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

card stock variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

ON SALE 1/26/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 3 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Welcome to Lexor, home of the greatest businessman in the Multiverse: Lex Luthor! After years of prosperity, Lex's utopia is at last ready to join the ranks of the United Planets and promote peace among worlds. However, Lex has never done anything unless he had something to gain from it. What could he be up to this time? Sounds like a job for Superman and his wife Lois Lane, the Earth representative to the U.P.! It's time the Man of Steel shut down this former Metropolis magnate once and for all!

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN: WORLDS OF WAR #1

"Superman: Worlds of War" written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

"Superman: Worlds of War" art by MIKEL JANíN

"Midnighter" written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD and BECKY CLOONAN

"Midnighter" art by GLEB MELNIKOV

"Black Racer" written by JEREMY ADAMS

"Black Racer" art by SIYA OUM

"Mister Miracle" written by BRANDON EASTON

"Mister Miracle" art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 1/19/21 | $7.99 US | 64 PAGES

1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $8.99 US

This monumental Future State title features four big stories! First, Clark Kent is gone, leaving a Superman-shaped hole behind. People gather in Smallville to celebrate their hero, little realizing that he is across the galaxy helping others. Superman has gone to Warworld, where he fights as a gladiator in the deadly pits of Mongul. But this is Superman we're talking about—and his idea of a victory does not line up with the expectations of Mongul's hordes!

Meanwhile, on the other side of Warworld, other agents are at work, struggling for a better life. Shilo Norman, the man known as Mister Miracle, has ridden a Boom Tube across the cosmos from Metropolis to finds himself at odds with an entire planet!

At the same time, Midnighter, the greatest fighter from Earth, is punching his way through a whole mess of trouble. He's on the hunt for a new energy source deadlier than Kryptonite. His goal: to shut it down before it gets unleashed on an unsuspecting universe.

On top of that, the Black Racer, a girl raised in the slums of Warworld to be one of its top competitors, turns betrayal into a crusade to fight for the freedom of others like her.

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #1

written by DAN WATTERS

art by LEILA DEL DUCA

cover by LEE WEEKS

card stock variant cover by JEREMY ROBERTS

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

The sun has set on the heroes of the past, and a new age is dawning! As two arrogant gods challenge one another to a contest of strength, Superman and Wonder Woman are forced to take action to save their cities from the chaos. Together, Jonathan Kent and Yara Flor, man of science and woman of myth, have the potential to become something powerful, but that's only if they can learn to get along! Can the two fledgling heroes put their differences aside long enough to save the world they have sworn to protect?

FUTURE STATE: JUSTICE LEAGUE #1

"Justice League" written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

"Justice League" art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES

"Justice League Dark" written by RAM V

"Justice League Dark" art by MARCIO TAKARA

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 1/12/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 of 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

Witness the start of a new era for the Justice League starring Jonathan Kent as Superman, Yara Flor as Wonder Woman, Jo Mullein as Green Lantern, Andy Curry as Aquawoman, a new Flash from the Multiverse, and [REDACTED] as Batman! Together, they protect the future, yet apart, their identities are secret even from one another—but why? When their greatest adversaries wind up murdered in an abandoned Hall of Justice, all clues point to...the Justice League! The new team's adventures begin here!

And in a new tale of the Justice League Dark, a witch hunt across the DC Universe begins as magic users are harvested and executed—and the team is on the run! Zatanna and Detective Chimp (now possessed by Etrigan) must round up new and old teammates, including John Constantine, Ragman, and Madame Xanadu. Their mission? To battle the power-mad Crow King, Merlin, before his plans for magical domination destroy the fabric of reality. But where is Dr. Fate? And what led the team to disband in the first place? Discover the truth here!

FUTURE STATE: AQUAMAN #1

written by BRANDON THOMAS

art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

card stock variant cover by

KHARY RANDOLPH

ON SALE 1/26/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

When Jackson Hyde accepted the mantle of Aquaman, he didn't expect to also have to mentor Andy Curry, Arthur and Mera's teen daughter. Nor did he expect that he and Andy would get sucked into the Confluence—an interdimensional nexus that connects distant planets and galaxies through the One Great Ocean. And he certainly didn't expect to lose Andy in the process of trying to find their way back home. Now Jackson's not sure how long he's been stuck in a prison on Neptune (five years?) or how many times he's tried to escape (200 at least!). But today Jackson saw something in the water that gave him hope for the first time in a long time—and his captors have no idea what he's got in store for them.

FUTURE STATE: THE FLASH #1

written by BRANDON VIETTI

art by DALE EAGLESHAM

cover by BRANDON PETERSON

card stock variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

With no powers, no backup and no other choice, Barry Allen and the other former Flashes face the deadliest threat they've ever encountered—Wally West. Possessed by an evil force trapped for thousands of years inside the Speed Force, Barry turns to his greatest foes' weapons to save the young man he loves like a son. In the end, how much will Barry sacrifice to save the former Kid Flash?

FUTURE STATE: GREEN LANTERN #1

"The Last Lanterns" written by GEOFFREY THORNE

"The Last Lanterns" art by TOM RANEY

"The Book of Guy" written by ERNIE ALTBACKER

"The Last Lanterns" art by CLAYTON HENRY

"The Taking of Sector 123" written by RYAN CADY

"The Taking of Sector 123" art by SAMI BASRI

cover by CLAYTON HENRY

card stock variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

ON SALE 1/12/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $6.99 US

Assigned to map and contact new lifeforms past the 3,600 known sectors of space protected by the Green Lantern Corps, John Stewart and an elite team of Lanterns are trapped behind enemy lines and fighting for their lives when the Central Power Battery goes dark and leaves the entire corps defenseless. Meanwhile, across the cosmos, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz finds herself powerless and forced to battle the invading Yellow Lanterns of the Sinestro Corps, and Guy Gardner, trapped on a distant world, decides to reopen Warriors Bar.

FUTURE STATE: IMMORTAL WONDER WOMAN #1

"Immortal Wonder Woman" written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD and BECKY CLOONAN

"Immortal Wonder Woman" art by JEN BARTEL

"Nubia" written by L.L. McKINNEY

"Nubia" art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

cover by JEN BARTEL

card stock variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

ON SALE 1/19/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

The Undoing are coming. Long past the Age of Heroes, few of Diana Prince's friends survive, and most of her sisters have passed as well. As an immortal goddess, this is her lot. But then, a threat appears that even the mighty Darkseid can't handle—and it's up to Wonder Woman to take on the battle! It's big action and high fantasy at the end of time, courtesy of Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Becky Cloonan (By Chance or Providence, Gotham Academy), and her Doom Patrol co-writer Michael W. Conrad, with the popular artist Jen Bartel (Blackbird) making her interior art debut for DC.

Then, peer into a closer future as the original champion of Themyscira strikes out on her own. Things have not been stable on Paradise Island for some time, and Nubia has found a new home in Man's World. Now, she is tasked with protecting it from the dangers of the world of myths and magic. The writer of DC's Nubia: Real One, L.L. McKinney, takes this powerful Amazon to a whole new level.

FUTURE STATE: LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

card stock variant cover by IAN MACDONALD

ON SALE 1/26/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Whatever happened to the Legion of Super-Heroes? The team is no more, and the United Planets are in total chaos as one of the Legion's own has turned on the entire galaxy! Everyone is affected...and not everyone survived! Ultra Boy tries to put the Legion back together to face the future head on! Find out the fates of all your favorite Legionnaires like Shadow Lass, Triplicate Girl, Brainiac Five, and Bouncing Boy. Plus, a shocking twist in the Legion mythology—and a long overdue appearance by the Legion of Substitute Heroes! It's all here in a truly way-out tale by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist extraordinaire Riley Rossmo!

FUTURE STATE: SHAZAM! #1

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art by EDUARDO PANSICA

cover by BERNARD CHANG

card stock variant cover by GERALD PAREL

ON SALE 1/19/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

No one's seen Billy Batson in years—not since the incident known as the Final Battle of Titans Island. Now leading a small band of heroes, even his allies have begun to ask who's controlling Earth's Mightiest Mortal. In a story set years after the events of Future State: Teen Titans, learn the truth behind the sacrifice Billy made to imprison an ultimate evil even he couldn't destroy.

FUTURE STATE: SUICIDE SQUAD #1

"Suicide Squad" written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

"Suicide Squad" art by JAVI FERNANDEZ

"Black Adam" written JEREMY ADAMS

"Black Adam" art by FERNANDO PASARIN

cover by JAVI FERNANDEZ

card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

ON SALE 1/26/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $6.99 US

The Suicide Squad enters the Future State era as Amanda Waller uses Task Force X to save the world and remake it in her image—but what happens when the team shows up to stop her?

And in the second story in this extra-sized issue, Black Adam, the immortal one-time champion of the wizard Shazam, rules the planet Kahndaq in the 853rd century. Can he save the future from a threat rooted in the past?

FUTURE STATE: SWAMP THING #1

written by RAM V

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

card stock variant cover by DIMA IVANOV

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

From the ashes of a terrible war, life blooms anew in Swamp Thing's image. The remnants of humanity lie in hiding, forever in the shadow of the green god who now rules the planet. When the new avatar of the Green uncovers a stray human, a rebellion is revealed! But this Swamp Thing is no stranger to violent ends, and neither are his creations. If it's war humanity wants, it will be at their doorstep—and Swamp Thing will never be the same!

FUTURE STATE: TEEN TITANS #1

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

card stock variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

When the original New Teen Titans formed a school to mentor and train young heroes, they wanted to help save the world. Years later, Titans Tower is a monument to a graveyard of pupils lost in a terrible battle. Returning to the site of their greatest failure, Nightwing, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Cyborg join Raven to plot a course to face off against the evil that destroyed their team and school. Loyalties are questioned and motives are suspect as the former teen heroes must turn to the mysterious Red X—a former student—for help. Don't miss the first comics appearance of this Red X, previously seen only in the hit animated TV series Teen Titans Go!

FUTURE STATE: WONDER WOMAN #1

written by JOËLLE JONES

art and cover by JOËLLE JONES

card stock variant cover by JENNY FRISON

card stock blank variant cover

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

Deep in the heart of the Amazon rainforest lies a hero of mythic legend...Wonder Woman! But in the absence of Diana, Yara Flor has risen out of obscurity to protect Man's World from the magic that lies within it. Along with her trusty steed, she journeys to the Underworld to rescue one of her Themysciran sisters from the grasp of Hades. Will she unleash the wrath of this god in the process? You won't want to miss this first appearance of a character who will change the history of Wonder Woman forever!