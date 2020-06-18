DC and Spotify team up to create original narrative podcasts based on DC characters

Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC have announced a new multi-year deal to produce and distribute an original slate of narrative scripted podcasts. Spotify, the leading audio streaming subscription service, is committed to an annual slate of new dramatic and comedic podcasts that Warner Bros. will develop and produce.

Under the deal's terms, Spotify will have a first look option at original scripted narrative DC podcasts, including shows based on the comic book publishers vast library of characters, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, etc. According to the announcement, the initial slate of projects under the partnership will also draw from Warner Bros.’ broader collection of characters and properties for additional programming as well as create new collaborative properties.

The partnership will be led by Warner Bros.' Peter Girardi - executive vice president of Blue Ribbon Content and of Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation - who will serve as the creative lead along with Robert Steele - senior vice president, Business Strategy and Operations, Warner Bros. Digital Networks - who will be in charge of strategic business aspects of the collaboration.

(Image credit: Spotify)

"As we continue to see explosive growth in podcasting around the world, we are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to build this slate of programming drawn from the worlds of DC and WB,” commented Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's chief content and advertising business officer. "We could not be more excited to be working with Robert, Peter and the entire Warner Bros. and DC teams to deliver new exclusive stories to the more than 286 million Spotify users."

"Warner Bros. has been synonymous with compelling and unforgettable storytelling for nearly a century, and we’re continuing to expand that legacy across all types of media platforms for our fans," said Steele and Girardi in a joint statement. "Spotify’s deep engagement with its consumers and commitment to prioritizing their podcast vertical makes them an ideal partner in this endeavour. We’re excited to bring beloved characters and franchises from DC and Warner Bros. into this new world and to use our storytelling prowess to redefine what’s possible in the scripted audio space."