Days Gone NERO Injector locations: where to find all the syringes to boost your health, stamina and focus

You'll want to find as many Days Gone NERO injector locations as you can. These magic syringes can be used to boost your health, stamina and focus, a slow-mo aiming ability. You'll find some at the NERO checkpoints that also double up as fast travel points once you've powered them up. The rest will be at NERO Research Stations which tend to be more remote and can involve bike jumps or exploring to reach. You'll need to upgrade you bikes speed and, realistically, have nitrous installed to fund some of the harder to reach places.

There are 30 in all, 10 for each ability, so while you can concentrate on building up certain skills first, you will eventually max them all out. What you want to improve most will depend on what you're doing so here's our advice:

Health - Good for general gameplay but not essential until you meet more dangerous enemies give the ease with which you can heal.

Stamina - very important for running away, especially early game when you might accidentally find a horde and not have the Stamina to escape.

Focus - you'll need to unlock the Focus Shot skill to use this but it's invaluable if you're going up against hordes, giving you a slow-mo aim to keep the tide at bay.

Where to all Days Gone NERO Injector locations

As we mentioned you'll find Nero injectors at checkpoints, which are permanently marked on the amp, and research stations which have to be found and disappear once you've claimed the syringe. These research stations will be marked if you get close enough, and finding the bunker at cleared Ambush Camps will also note them on your map. They usually also have a red flashing beacon that makes a noise but that's of limited use if it's hidden in a cave or at an areas you can't reach without a bike jump.

To speed things along though we've found them all for you.