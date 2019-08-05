Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition coming to Switch next month

We've long suspected that Darksiders 2 would one day come to Switch, and as publisher THQ Nordic announced today, that day is coming soon. Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition will launch on Switch on September 26, per its new reveal trailer.

As you've likely guessed, the Deathinitive Edition of the game comes with all the bells and whistles, most notably three DLCs: The Abyssal Forge, The Demon Lord Belial, and Argul's Tomb. These add new boss fights, weapons, and dungeons, and will extend your play time by a few hours. The edition also comes with about a bazillion individual items - mostly inconsequential but welcome gear - and, perhaps most importantly, some visual and performance improvements.

That last bit will likely be especially relevant on Switch because, historically, Darksiders 2 isn't the most stable game. It ran into some serious performance hiccups on PC and would occasionally lag on standard PS4s and Xbox Ones, so I've no doubt the Switch port will have to make some sacrifices. Hopefully the improvements in the Deathinitive Edition help offset that and ensure the game runs smoothly in docked or handheld mode.

Performance concerns aside, Darksiders 2 is a great game and it's nice to see it reaching new people on another platform. As we said in our original Darksiders 2 review in 2012, the sequel leans more on exploration and character customization than its predecessor, and it mixes exciting combat and engrossing dungeoneering well. It is, quite simply, a very video game-y video game - a bit grindy, but damn fun.