Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes release date set for October

We've also got our first glimpse at a giant bat monster that'll be terrorizing players

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes debuted a new story trailer during today's Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event, and we've got our first glimpse at the vicious monster you'll be trying to survive as well as an October release date.

Launching just in time for Halloween - just as its predecessor Little Hope did - The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes now has a confirmed October 22 release date for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. There's a standard edition with just the base game as well as a boxed collector's edition with stickers, a poster, a pin, early access to the director's cut, and, coolest of all, an impressively detailed creature figurine.

Speaking of creatures, we finally got to see the terrifying giant bat monster lurking within the depths of a deep, complex cave in House of Ashes.

Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked in - *shudders* - content management while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG. Now, as GamesRadar's Arizona-based Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.