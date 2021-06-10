Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes release date set for October

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes debuted a new story trailer during today's Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event, and we've got our first glimpse at the vicious monster you'll be trying to survive as well as an October release date.

Launching just in time for Halloween - just as its predecessor Little Hope did - The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes now has a confirmed October 22 release date for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. There's a standard edition with just the base game as well as a boxed collector's edition with stickers, a poster, a pin, early access to the director's cut, and, coolest of all, an impressively detailed creature figurine.

Speaking of creatures, we finally got to see the terrifying giant bat monster lurking within the depths of a deep, complex cave in House of Ashes.

