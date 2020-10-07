Daredevil "consumed" as title joins King in Black event

Chip Zdarsky's ongoing Daredevil run is crossing over with the larger King in Black event in January. It all begins with January's Daredevil #26, the first of a two-part tie-in with the dark event.

"A devil consumed! Matt faces a darkness unlike any before," reads Marvel's solicitation for Daredevil #26. "Meanwhile, Elektra may be in over her head for the first time in her life. Daredevil must find the strength to continue the fight as all hell breaks loose."

(Image credit: Marco Checchetto (Marvel Comics))

The "darkness" Marvel refers to would presumably be Knull, the dark god of symbiotes that's at the center (and the namesake) of King in Black. The core event series by writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman begins in December, with numerous tie-ins - now including Daredevil #26.

“New York is in chaos, Matt’s life is in chaos, so it seemed like the perfect time to throw Knull into the mix!" Zdarsky tells Newsarama.

This King in Black tie-in will be drawn by returning series artist Marco Checchetto along with Mike Hawthorne, who was previously announced as joining the rotating art team beginning in November's Daredevil #24.

"Marco and Mike keep on knocking it out of the park on the book and this two-parter has both of them sharing art duties as Matt comes face to face with the King in Black!," Zdarsky continues.

Daredevil #26 goes on sale in January. Look for Marvel Comics' full January 2021 solicitations later this month.

