Daily NewsRadar: Updates on Netflix's Witcher, GTA Online gets its Pfister Comet SR, RIP Groot and more

Fun fact: Uranus was discovered on a Tuesday. We haven't uncovered any new planets in our hunt for news, but we did find these essential items of information from the universes of games, movies and TV.

Netflix's Witcher project gets a character list

Lauren Hissrich, the showrunner on Netflix's Witcher adaptation, has been tweeting character notes , confirming that key characters Yennefer, Triss Merigold and Ciri will join Geralt, as will Regis the vampire, Emperor Emhyr var Emreis and Dandelion (though with his original name in the novels, Jaskier.)

#TheWitcher pilot is out for notes, and I’m out for the weekend to spend some time with my kids. See you bright and early on Monday! pic.twitter.com/qjAr5reRgBFebruary 24, 2018

The Pfister Comet SR arrives in GTA Online

The Grand Theft Auto take on the Porsche 911 has been a fan favorite since the Grand Theft Auto: Vice City days, and now it's arrived in GTA Online. If you have the $$$, you can grab the Pfister Comet SR sports car at Legendary Motorsport today.

The all new PFISTER COMET SR Sports CarPick up this race-tuned bullet at Legendary Motorsport in #GTAOnline.https://t.co/a0rL4bsnWq pic.twitter.com/veKWbPWxfEFebruary 27, 2018

WWE and Rocket League play nice

Expect WWE themed items in your Rocket League in spring, according to developer Psyonix. Bragging about being BFFs with the wrestling brand, it said it will reveal more about the collaboration in April, and would be taking its brand of speeding cars and spheres to WrestleMania 34.

RIP First Groot

Um, spoiler warning? Anyway, in case there was any doubt - and it seems there was - Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn has confirmed that new Groot, AKA Baby Groot, is a whole new Groot. Not a regrowth, not a reincarnation, but an offspring. To shocked Twiiter followers Gunn pointed out Groot 2.0's totally different personality, and that "he doesn’t have adult Groot’s memories. Adult Groot would know what button to push!"

First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son.February 27, 2018

Winter is leaking in Game of Thrones shots

The latest leak from the Game of Throne's season 8 pipe is a bunch of shots that seem to show the aftermath of a big battle. You can see them all at the GoTlike Locations Twitter account but the TLDR notes are snow, corpses, Winterfell castle and some shadowy figures.

Went from Toomebridge to Ballymena on Thursday afternoon. A lot of activity near Moneyglass. Sorry for the poor quality of the pics, it was almost dark and no way to stop. Cannot say what was lying on that "snow-covered" lawn but my guess would be corpses. pic.twitter.com/cAf7sF3ZlLFebruary 24, 2018

