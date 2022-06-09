Netflix debuts teaser trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off series - and it's seriously metal

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a new animated spinoff of CD Projekt Red's popular open-world game Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a ten-episode series about a street kid trying to stay alive in a technology- and body-modification-obsessed city of the future. In order to survive, he decides to become an edgerunner - a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

While the teaser trailer builds up to the action, the clip is pure violent chaos – and it looks pretty awesome.

In Cyberpunk 2077, the player takes on the first-person role of a mercenary named V who, after surviving a gunshot wound, finds himself with a mysterious cybernetic implant that will overwrite his body with the personality and memories of deceased rockstar Johnny Silverhand (voiced by Keanu Reeves).

The show was created by CD Projekt Red (who also made The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt) in conjunction with Japanese-based animation company Studio Trigger, and is being directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi. Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions) and Yoshiki Usa (Gridman Universe) have written the screenplay based on an original story from CD Projekt Red. Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) serves as chief character designer and executive animation director. The score is composed by none other than Akira Yamoaka, who is responsible for the amazingly eerie music throughout the Silent Hill series.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners premieres on Netflix in September of 2022.